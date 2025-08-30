Punkie Johnson shocked as Heidi Gardner, Emil Wakim quit SNL before Season 51: ‘Wtf is happening?’

Four cast members of Saturday Night Live, Heidi Gardner, Devon Walker, Emil Wakim, and Michael Longfellow, have quit the sketch show ahead of its 51st Season. After the departures were announced, SNL alum Punkie Johnson, who appeared on the show from 2020 to 2024, expressed her shock on Instagram. File photo of Punkie Johnson

Punkie Johnson reacts to Michael Longfellow’s SNL exit

Saturday Night Network announced Michael Longfellow’s exit on Instagram. “Michael Longfellow is departing the SNL cast after 3 seasons on the show,” the account wrote. “ Punkie Johnson replied to the post, saying, “Wtf is happening…”

Johnson addressed Longfellow as her “sexy, handsome work husband” in the comment section of the post. “I love you so much…I’ll call you… Welcome back outside baby…. I’ll see you out here soon,” she added affectionately.

Longfellow joined Saturday Night Live in 2022.

Punkie Johnson on Emil Wakim’s departure: ‘Shocker’

Just two days ago, Emil Wakim’s exit was also announced on Instagram. In a message to Saturday Night Network, Wakim said SNL was a “rewarding experience of my life”. “It was a gut-punch of a call to get, but I'm so grateful for my time there,” Wakim had added.

“This is a shocker to us all, I’m sure,” Punkie Johnson wrote in the comment section of that post. She encouraged Wakim to keep his “head up”. “Let’s play outside… it’s been fun,” she added.

Emil Wakim joined Saturday Night Live Season 50 as a featured cast member.

Punkie Johnson to Devon Walker: ‘It’s fun outside’

Devon Walker, who was with Saturday Night Live for three seasons, departed before Emil Wakim. In his message, Walker commented on job security. He compared entertainment jobs in the industry to “little marriages”.

“Some of ‘em last for a long time if we're lucky, but most of them are fleeting,” he said. Looking back at his time with SNL, Walker said, “Sometimes it was really cool. Sometimes it was toxic as hell.”

Reacting to Walker’s departure, Punkie said, “Welcome back, Dev. It’s fun outside, baby… love u.”

Punkie Johnson on Heidi Gardner's exit: “Biggest surprise”

Heidi Gardner had been a part of the show for eight seasons. There was no personal message from Gardner’s end as SNL announced her exit. However, reacting to Gardner’s news, Johnson commented: “Ahhhhhh Lawd not my Heidi.”

Gardner joined the show in 2017. Johnson branded Gardner’s exit as “the biggest surprise” of the “shake-up” that SNL creator Lorne Michaels had announced.

She called Heidi Gardner an SNL “legend for life”. “See you outside,” she concluded.

On the other hand, SNL writer Celeste Yim also announced they were leaving the show on social media, as per CBC.

