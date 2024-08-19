 Rachel Lindsay recalls how Teresa Giudice once ‘mistook’ her for Rihanna: ‘Screamed when she saw me’ - Hindustan Times
Rachel Lindsay recalls how Teresa Giudice once ‘mistook’ her for Rihanna: ‘Screamed when she saw me’

BySumanti Sen
Aug 19, 2024 11:10 AM IST

Rachel Lindsay has revealed that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice thought she was Rihanna when they met in New York at BravoCon 2022.

Rachel Lindsay has revealed that The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice thought she was Rihanna when they met in New York at BravoCon 2022. “Teresa thought I was Rihanna,” The Bachelorette alum said on a recent episode of The Ringer Reality TV Podcast.

Rachel Lindsay recalls how Teresa Giudice once ‘mistook’ her for Rihanna (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Getty Images)
Rachel Lindsay recalls how Teresa Giudice once ‘mistook’ her for Rihanna (Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP, Getty Images)

“Like actually screamed when she saw me,” Lindsay said about Giudice. “She mistook me for another black person. And I still liked her.”

Lindsay claimed that Giudice was being “very genuine” when she mixed her and Rihanna up. “And then immediately she was like, ‘Oh wait,’ ” Lindsay said.

“It was behind the stage at BravoCon two years ago,” Lindsay continued. “She thought Rihanna was hosting the panel that she was on. And I was like, ‘No.’ But she knew I looked familiar because I had interviewed her with Extra. And in her mind, it was like, ‘Oh, this must be Rihanna.’”

“And then she was like, ‘Yeah, Rihanna is DMing me.’ I’m like, ‘But I’m not Rihanna.’ So now it’s a running joke when we see each other,” she said.

Lindsay added, “I’m like, ‘Remember!’ She’s like, ‘Rihanna!’ We turn it into something fun.”

When Rihanna gushed over Teresa Giudice

It would not be impossible for Rihanna to host a panel at BravoCon since the singer is a Bravo fan. Rihanna once gushed over Giudice and the work she does as a mother of four children. “Teresa from Jersey does not play about her kids,” Rihanna said in an interview with Elle in 2022, before she became a mom.

“She will flatten you about those kids. And that resonates with me a lot because I feel like that’s the type of mom I’m going to be,” Rihanna added. “Psycho about it.”

Rihanna welcomed son RZA – her and A$AP Rocky’s first child – shortly after. Giudice later shared parenting advice for Rihanna while talking to E! News.

“You are an amazing mom already,” Giudice said. “It just comes so natural and easy. Just keep doing, you know, what you’re doing and just adore your baby every day and take lots of pictures.”

