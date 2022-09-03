Ram Gopal Varma says no one from Bollywood liked KGF Chapter 2: 'This and The Kashmir Files f***ed up everything'

Ram Gopal Varma has said in a new interview that no one in Bollywood liked KGF Chapter 2. He added that a big director told him that he tried to watch the film five times but wasn't able to watch it for more than half an hour. Ram also said that films like KGF Chapter 2 and The Kashmir Files have ‘f**ked up everything’. Also Read: Ram Gopal Varma calls KGF Chapter 2 a ‘dark cloud’ for Hindi film industry

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the two-part movie series follows the story of Rocky (Yash), an orphan rising from poverty to become the king of a gold mine. Released on April 14, the movie received an overwhelming response from critics and audience. The sequel also features Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, Srinidhi Shetty, among others.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Ram said, “Two films that have f**ked up everything are KGF - Chapter 2 and The Kashmir Files. They are the opposite ends of the spectrum. The scary part of KGF – Chapter 2 is that nobody in Bollywood liked it. When a film you didn’t like does such numbers, you’ll be confused and you don’t know what to do.”

He said, “A very big director of Bollywood told me, ‘Ramu, I tried to watch it five times but I couldn’t go beyond half an hour’. He then got back to working on the script for his next film. While arguing over a scene, his scriptwriter reasoned, ‘But this kind of scene worked in KGF: Chapter 2, right?’! There’s a line in Hollywood, ‘You can argue with content, but you can’t argue with success’! Hence, whether or not you liked it, you can’t ignore its success.”

This is not the first time when Ram slammed KGF 2. In May he wrote multiple tweets about the film, calling it a ‘dark cloud’. In his first tweet, he wrote, “I think #KGF2 is like an enormous tree under whose shadow, no tree seems to be growing.” In another one he said, “KGF2 is like a large dark cloud casting a doomsday shadow on all the other big films and the black clouds torrential collections are draining all other stars and star directors." In his last tweet about the film, he wrote, “#KGF2 is like a quicksand just swallowing up all old-fashioned biggies."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON