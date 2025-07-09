Realistic Malayalam movies to binge-watch on OTT: Narivetta to Operation Java

If you have been following Malayalam cinema, you probably already know that most of the films from Kerala focus on narrating realistic stories. Whether it is the chronicling of the Nipah outbreak in Kerala through the film Virus, or the gritty police procedural in Operation Java, these films stay close to reality. From Tovino Thomas’ latest film Narivetta to Operation Java, here are some of the realistic Malayalam films that you can binge-watch on OTTplay Premium right now. Narivetta, Operation Java

5 realistic Malayalam movies to stream on OTT

A tribal protest in a hilly district is at the centre of this 2025 Malayalam film. As the protest brews, the state sends in the police force that inevitably leads to a more tense conflict. Tovino Thomas turns a cop for this gritty film, which has brilliantly portrayed the agitation and the police action. It looks eerily similar to some of the actual incidents as the police clamped down on protests.

The devastating floods of Kerala in the year 2018 also saw some ordinary folks turn heroes as they risked their lives to rescue others. These true stories form the basis for director Jude Anthany Joseph’s film, which also was selected to be submitted for the Oscars. The film features an ensemble cast, including Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban, Lal and Aparna Balamurali, among others.

Another film on a real incident from Kerala. It tracks the deadly outbreak of the Nipah virus in the northern districts. The hospital scenes, the townspeople’s concerns and the strategic meetings of the state and health officials are all effectively portrayed in the film, giving a realistic picture of what happened and how the state contained the outbreak. Actors Parvathy Thiruvothu, Kunchacko Boban, Indrajith Sukumaran, Tovino Thomas, and Revathi play key roles in the film.

Two engineering students, who fail to land a corporate job, help the cyber police in cracking cases. The film shows the investigation into different cases with the youths pitching in with their tech knowledge. Balu Varghese and Lukman Avaran appear as the ordinary youths in the film, which was the directorial debut of Tharum Moorthy who is now hogging much attention for helming the Mohanlal’s hit film Thudarum

Nna Thaan Case Kodu

Popular Malayalam actor Kunchacko Boban leads this courtroom drama. He plays Rajeevan, a former thief, who is falsely accused and seeks to defend himself in court. The courtroom scenes are devoid of any filmy dramas with, especially the portrayal of the magistrate, hitting its mark. The Kasaragod slang from the northern Kerala district also adds to the believability of the film.