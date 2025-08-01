Before Saare Jahan Se Accha, revisit Pratik Gandhi's brilliant performances

The teaser of Saare Jahan Se Accha takes viewers into the high-stakes world of espionage, revealing Pratik Gandhi in a gripping new role of an intelligent officer. The series promises an intense dive into India's covert operations, with relentless surveillance, and espionage missions held in the 1970s era. Before you get to watch Pratik Gandhi's brilliant performance in Saare Jahan Se Accha on Netflix, on August 13, 2025, revisit his other films and series on OTTplay Premium. Pratik Gandhi in Saare Jahan Se Accha

Pratik Gandhi’s must-watch films and series

Scam 1992 – The Harshad Mehta Story

Pratik Gandhi plays the lead role of Harshad Mehta, the controversial stockbroker who's infamous for his 1992 Indian stock market scam. The series explores Harshad Mehta’s rise to becoming the ‘Big Bull’ of the Bombay Stock Exchange, his fraudulent activities, and the subsequent exposure by journalist Sucheta Dalal. The series is based on the book, The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away, written by Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu.

Dedh Bigha Zameen

Pratik Gandhi portrays a middle-class man, Anil Singh, in this drama film. He is depicted as a resilient person who's fighting against corruption after his family's land has been wrongfully seized. Anil is determined to sell the land to fund his sister's wedding, but faces a legal battle with a corrupt MLA who has taken possession of it. Pratik effectively portrays the emotional ups and downs of Anil’s experiences, from initial hope to eventual despair.

Love Ni Bhavai

Pratik Gandhi plays Aaditya Shah in this Gujarati romance drama. The story follows the life of a radio jockey named Antara, who initially despises love, but eventually falls into a love triangle situation. Aaditya is a young entrepreneur who becomes one of Antara’s suitors. The film explores the complexities of relationships, highlighting different perspectives on love and life that each person embodies.

Bhavai

Pratik Gandhi plays Raja Ram Joshi, a stage artist in this romance drama. The film is set in a rural village in Gujarat and explores the life of Raja Ram Joshi and his love for Rani, who also works as a stage artist at the Ram-Leela drama company. Bhavai delves into societal conflicts and the impact on the young lovers’ lives and how society reacts to their on-stage and off-stage roles in life.

Atithi Bhooto Bhava

Pratik Gandhi plays Srikant Shirodkar, a stand-up comedian, who takes his relationships for granted. The film explores Srikant’s life when a ghost Makhan Singh, claiming to be his grandfather, enters his world and seeks help from Srikant. The film explores the strains on relationships, reincarnation, and the importance of cherishing loved ones. It also delves into the value of friendship and family, and how past actions can influence the present.