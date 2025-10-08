Rishab Shetty defends portrayal of women in Kantara after backlash: ‘Cinema reflects society’

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty has addressed criticism about the portrayal of women in Kantara films. He shared that while female characters are crafted to be strong and impactful, their journeys are ultimately shaped by the story’s demands. Rishab Shetty feels cinema is a reflection of reality, portraying both its brighter and darker sides.

He added that cinema often reflects society, and filmmakers cannot always modify narratives to fit external expectations.

Rishab Shetty on backlash over female portrayals

In 2022 after the release of Kantara, the actor-filmmaker faced intense backlash for a scene in which he pinched his heroine’s waist without her consent. He looked back at the criticism in an interview with Times Now, and spoke about the context behind the act.

“In it, there was Shiva’s journey, who is not just a hero but also a villain. People misunderstood him, thinking the hero is doing something wrong. I was just showing what he shouldn’t do, but is doing the opposite. He has faced a lot of negativity, but later he will reach enlightenment. The story also shows how situations lead to change. The mother’s character was very interesting and powerful. Many people may have opinions, but we can’t change the story. Cinema reflects society," Rishab said.

Responding to the criticism around his films as well as ones like Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, Rishab noted that cinema is a reflection of reality, portraying both its brighter and darker sides.

“Stories in cinema often reflect society. Cinematic liberty allows filmmakers to recreate what we see in society. Some of it is positive, some negative. We present everything, and it’s up to the audience how they perceive it. Films can give important points and information; people take away the good, while the negativity is shown and then left behind," he said.

About Kantara Chapter 1

At the moment, Rishab is enjoying the praise coming his way for Kantara Chapter 1, which is working well at the box office. Written and directed by Rishab, the original Kantara was a sleeper hit, earning over ₹400 crore worldwide on a ₹15 crore budget. The prequel – Kantara Chapter 1 – is set a thousand years before the events of the film. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah. The film has collected ₹370 crore worldwide in its first five days of release.