Samay Raina sports 'say no to cruise' T-shirt at Aryan Khan's event, Reddit asks: ‘Is it a dig at his drugs case?’

Comedian Samay Raina attended the screening of Aryan Khan's directorial debut, The Ba***ds of Bollywood, on Wednesday evening in Mumbai. What caught the eyes of people on social media was this T-shirt and the words on it. Samay Raina attended Aryan Khan's The Ba***ds Of Bollywood screening in Mumbai.

Samay Raina's T-shirt a dig at Aryan Khan's drug case?

Samay wore a simple black T-shirt with the words--say no to cruise, written on it. The words were seemingly a dig at Aryan's cruise-drug case. In October 2021, Aryan Khan was embroiled in a high-profile drugs case after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raided a rave party on the Goa-bound Cordelia Empress cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

About Aryan's drug case

The ship, bound for Lakshadweep, became the centre of national headlines after Aryan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant, and several others were detained. Aryan was arrested by the NCB team, led by the ex-Zonal officer, Sameer Wankhede, in October 2021. He was released after spending more than three weeks in jail following his arrest. Later, Aryan was given a clean chit in the drugs case.

Reddit reacts to Samay's T-shirt

Now, taking to Reddit, a person talking about Samay's T-shirt said, "Oh God!!!!! Samay is born different. Who would have thought? I can’t stop laughing." "He has guts. I know it's cliche, but.... But bro should really hesitate," read a comment. A Reddit user said, "Is it a dig at his drug case?" "Samay's a different breed," commented another person.

About Aryan's new venture

Four years after the incident, Aryan is entering the entertainment industry with The Ba***ds of Bollywood. Written by Aryan, the show will be released on Netflix on September 18. The cast includes Lakshya, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Manoj Pahwa, Mona Singh, Manish Chaudhari, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Vijayant Kohli, Rajat Bedi, and Gautami Kapoor.

More about The Ba***ds of Bollywood

The series follows Aasmaan Singh (Lakshya), an ambitious newcomer with dreams as big as the silver screen. With his loyal best friend Parvaiz (Raghav Juyal) and manager Sanya (Anya Singh) by his side, Aasmaan steps into the world of fame. The Ba***ds of Bollywood, made under the banner of Red Chillies Entertainment, is a seven-episode show.