Shashi Tharoor says recent Malayalam film shot at his ancestral home stands out in an ‘era of loud blockbusters’

He then revealed what the film was about, writing, “The story follows a mischievous 14-year-old boy who, after one prank too many, is given a unique "correction" by his magician grandfather. Through a touch of magic, he swaps places with the 14-year-old version of his own father, a man who, in the present day, is a strict, workaholic stranger to his son. For 48 hours, they inhabit each other's eras, facing the unique pressures, joys, and heartaches of their respective teenage years. They return to the present not just as father and son, but as two people who finally see each other.”

Shashi was all praise for the recent release, Achappa’s Album, calling it a ‘rare gem that manages to be both a whimsical time-travel adventure and a deeply moving exploration of the bonds that define us.’

MP Shashi Tharoor took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday to post his review of a recent Malayalam release. Revealing that he might be a little ‘biased’ as the film was shot at his ancestral home, he stated that he believes it stands out in an ‘era of loud blockbusters’.

Achappa’s Album shot at Shashi Tharoor’s ancestral home Shashi praised the film’s team, writing, “Directed with grace by Deepti Pillay Sivan, the film balances humour and sentiment perfectly. It never feels heavy-handed, yet it leaves you reflecting on your own family history. The cinematography is lush and nostalgic.” He then revealed that portions of the film were shot at his ancestral home, “I may be biased, but seeing parts of the film shot at my ancestral home, Mundarath House, was a surreal and proud moment. The house felt like a character itself, bridging the gap between generations.”

“It is utterly charming and often laugh-out-loud funny, but it’s those moving moments — the quiet realizations of a father's past burdens or a son's hidden potential —that truly stay with you,” wrote Shashi, praising the film and adding, “In an era of loud blockbusters, “Achappa’s Album” reminds us that the greatest journeys don't require a spaceship; just a little magic and a lot of empathy. If you have the chance, please watch this beautiful tribute to family, time, and the "albums" of memories we all carry. Young Sidhanshu Sanjeev Sivan, the director’s son, carries the film ably on his teenage shoulders, aided by a superb ensemble cast.”

He ended his review with, “Congratulations to the entire cast and crew on a stellar achievement! And well done NDFC for supporting such an excellent film!” Achappa’s Album stars Mohan Agashe (as Achappa), Aadinath Kothare, Priyanka Nair, Anjana Appukuttan, and Sidhanshu Sanjeev Sivan. The National Film Development Corporation Limited (NFDC) produced the film, which was released on April 24.