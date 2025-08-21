Most re-released film in the world hit the theatres 550 times: How a 75 lakh film outdid Sholay, DDLJ, Mughal e Azam

It is the season of re-releases. The trend, which took off in 2023, has been ongoing for some time now, with many classics from the past, and recent misunderstood flops, finding new life in theatres of late. Several of these films were re-releasing for a third or fourth time in theatres. Others like Sholay and Mughal-e-Azam have seen over a dozen re-releases over the years. But none of them compares with this one Kannada gangster drama, which holds the all-time record with a staggering 550 re-releases over the years. Shiva Rajkumar in a still from the most re-released film in the world.

The film that re-released 550 times

In 1995, director Upendra came out with his gangster drama, Om, starring Shiva Rajkumar and Prema in the lead. Notable for shining a light on Bangalore's underworld, the film was a massive box office success, not just recovering its ₹75-lakh budget, but earning a profit several times over. It developed such a cult following that whenever it was taken off theatres, fans demanded it be brought back, and it saw a spate of re-releases every two weeks. The Limca Book of Records notes that the film has re-released a staggering 550 times in the last 30 years, a record. This includes 30 re-releases in a single theatre - Bengaluru's Kapali Cinema.

Dr Rajkumar at the muhurat shot of Om with Shiva Rajkumar and Prema.

Om's legacy in Kannada cinema

Om emerged as not just the most successful, but the most influential Kannada film of its time. It ushered in an era of realistic gangster films in the industry. It turned Shiva Rajkumar, already a successful star, into the number one hero in the industry in the late 90s, giving him a cult following that he still enjoys. Om also proved to be a milestone for Upendra. The director became an established name with the film, which was only his third film. He eventually made a successful transition to acting a few years later, establishing himself as one of the most respected actors and filmmakers in the industry.

Om has been remade - both officially and unofficially - in a number of languages, including as Arjun Pandit in Hindi, as Omkaram in Telugu, and as Panja in Bengali (in Bangladesh).