Shubhashree Ganguly announces second pregnancy with Raj Chakrabarty, Mouni Roy says ‘I’m gonna be the fav Maasi’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 27, 2023 08:49 PM IST

Shubhashree Ganguly and Raj Chakrabarty are all set to welcome their second child. The couple shared the news on social media.

Bengali actor Shubhashree Ganguly on Tuesday announced the news of her second pregnancy with her husband, filmmaker and TMC leader Raj Chakrabarty. The couple took to their respective Instagram handles and dropped a photo of their son Yuvaan wearing a t-shirt that says ‘big brother’. In the caption, they wrote, “Yuvaan is promoted to 'BIG BROTHER'” Also read: Shubhashree Ganguly on criticism for kissing pic with husband Raj Chakrabarty

Soon after the post went live, fans and celebrities rushed to wish Shubhashree and Raj for embracing parenthood again. Joining them Mouni Roy commented, “Heartiest congratulations my darling girl. Can’t wait for a play date with the lil one & youvan.” “LOVE LOVE LOVE & all my love for the lil one… I’m gonna be the fav Maasi. Have no doubts,” she also added.

Celebs wish Shubhashree Ganguly and Raj Chakrabarty

Meanwhile, June Banerjee commented, “Super congratulations full house now.” Vikram Chatterjee said, “All my love!” Srabanti Chatterjee extended best wishes and wrote, “Congratulations sweetheart so happy.” Nussrat Jahan said, “Congratulations to the whole family.”

Shubhashree and Raj's love story began in 2016 while working on the Abhimaan. Later, they got engaged in March 2018 and tied the knot on May 11 of the same year. In 2020, the couple welcomed their son Yuvaan.

Shubhashree Ganguly on trolls

Earlier this year, Raj and Subhashree celebrated the director's birthday together and later shared their romantic pictures online, including one where they shared a kiss. Talking about mixed reviews of social media users on their personal life, the actor had told Hindustan Times, “I am really amazed. This time I am seeing a lot of comments which were supporting the post. See these things don’t matter to us, only one expression comes out and it is this– (flips the bird). Those who love me, their comments matter to us. Those people (trolls) are invisible to us. We are doing our thing. I mean every minute we kiss each other, and we will do that.”

Subhashree made her web series debut with Indubala Bhaater Hotel. She has Bengali films like Paakhi and Dawshom Awbotaar in the pipeline. She is also appearing on Dance Bangla Dance Season 12 as a judge, alongside Mouni Roy, Mithun Chakraborty, Srabanti Chatterjee and Puja Banerjee.

