Home / Entertainment / Others / Newlyweds couple Sophia Hill and Taylor Watts exchange love filled kiss on their dreamy wedding day

Newlyweds couple Sophia Hill and Taylor Watts exchange love filled kiss on their dreamy wedding day

others
Published on Mar 06, 2023 11:30 PM IST

Sophia Hill and Taylor Watts tied the knot on March 5. The two shared enchanting snapshots from their wedding day on their individual Instagram accounts. The newlyweds received an outpouring of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrity friends alike.

Sophia Hill tied knot with Taylor Watts.
Sophia Hill tied knot with Taylor Watts.
ByMansi Sharma

On Sunday, TikTok Stars Sophia Hill and Taylor Watts exchanged their vows in a luxurious wedding ceremony. Sophia donned a white, dreamy gown, while Taylor was attired in black formals, and the couple looked stunning on their special day. The couple flashed their attractive smiles and exchanged a kiss while posing for the camera. Their celebrity friends and fans quickly flooded the comments section with warm wishes for their happy future together. (Also read: Siesta Key's Garrett Miller seems lost in Makenna Quesenberry in dreamy official wedding pics; fans react.)

Sophia and Taylor uploaded a video to their joint account, showcasing their happiness during their wedding. They held hands and jumped with excitement before Taylor lifted Sophia in a warm kiss on the lips. They then sat down on a car and shared a steamy kiss while the video displayed the message, "We've taken our time and done it right. The wait was worth it. Now you're my wife. Tonight, I won't just kiss you goodnight. Husband and wife."

Sharing the clip on Instagram, Sophia wrote, “We're married!!" She used ‘Taylor and soph’, ‘wedding’, ‘marriage’, ‘love’, ‘couple’, ‘relationship’, ‘married’ as the hashtags on the post. Reacting to the post, one of her fans wrote, “Congrats! I want to see your whole dress!” Another fan commented, “Yall are my favourite couple ever!” Other fan wrote, “Can't wait to see and hear about everything. Congratulations Mr and Mrs Watts.”
The duo posted a delightful snapshot of their wedding day, where Sophia appeared in a white gown with a white veil covering her head. Taylor donned a black formal coat and trousers, and they both gazed directly into the camera with beaming smiles. Sophia held a charming bouquet of flowers while standing in an outdoor setting. The picture was captioned, “Mr. & Mrs. Watts.” Jessica Baio commented, “You guys! Congratulations!” Bella Lambert wrote, “Stunning.” Monica Patterson commented, “Congrats you two!!! You look amazing.” Whitney Bates wrote, “You two! Y'all look amazing! Congrats.”

Reacting to their dreamy picture, one of Sophia and Taylor's fans wrote, “SUCH A BEAUTIFUL WEDDING SO HAPPY WE COULD CELEBRATE WITH YOU!!” Another fan commented, “THE MOST PERFECT DAY” Other fan wrote, “OUR PEOPLE ARE MARRIED." “IM SO HAPPY FOR YOU TWO!!! I pray God blesses me with a relationship like you two!”, added one. “THE DRESS IS EVERYTHING!!! congratulations!!!!!”, wrote other.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out