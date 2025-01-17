South Korean actor Kim Min-hee pregnant with first child, director Hong Sang-soo to be father at 64: Report

Actor Kim Min-hee is reportedly expecting her first child with partner, director Hong Sang-soo. South Korean news portal Dispatch broke the news on Friday that the 42-year-old actor and 64-year-old director are about to be parents soon. (Also Read: Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon inks exclusive contract with co-star Lee Byung Hoon’s agency) Hong Sang-soo has directed numerous films starring Kim Min-hee.(Instagram)

Kim Min-hee, Hong Sang-soo expecting their first baby

The report states that Kim and Hong discovered the pregnancy last summer and will have a baby this spring. She is now 6 months pregnant. The couple was spotted out and about in December, having a dinner date in Seoul and shopping at the local market. On January 15, they reportedly visited an obstetrics clinic and were unfazed when people spotted them. They reside in Hanam, Gyeonggi Province, near Kim’s parents, where Hong moved from Apgujeong-dong, Seoul.

People reacted to the news on the internet, even though Kim and Hong are yet to confirm the report. “Oh my god Kim Min hee is pregnant. I wish you happiness, health and love. You will forever be my thunderstruck, my first love and my favorite no matter what people say,” wrote one happy fan while a skeptical one commented on X (formerly Twitter), “kim min hee having a child with a man who doesnt even care about his existing children.”

Their relationship history

The news seemed to rock Korean fans due to Kim and Hong’s rocky relationship history. Their relationship began in 2015 when they worked together for Right Now, Wrong Then, which incidentally tells the story of a filmmaker and an artist’s intoxication with each other. They made their relationship public in 2017 when they admitted to their affair.

Hong has been legally married to his wife since 1985, though he has lived with Kim for nine years now. He has a daughter from the marriage. According to The Korea Herald, he filed for divorce in 2016, but the court rejected his plea in 2019, stating, “Our legal precedent does not permit divorce claims from the at-fault party.”

Since the scandal broke, Kim has only starred in Hong’s films, such as The Day After, Hotel By The River, and The Woman Who Ran.