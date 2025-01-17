Squid Game star Jung Ho Yeon inks exclusive contract with co-star Lee Byung Hoon’s agency

Squid Game sensation and acclaimed model Jung Ho Yeon has officially joined forces with Lee Byung Hoon’s BH Entertainment. The agency confirmed the news on January 17, expressing immense excitement about the partnership and praising Jung's incredible potential. Founded in 2006, BH Entertainment now operates as a subsidiary of Kakao Entertainment, representing some of the biggest names in the industry. Jung Ho Yeon signs with BH Entertainment(BH Entertainment)

"We are thrilled to work with Jung Ho Yeon, an actor with boundless potential and much more to show," BH Entertainment released a statement on Friday according to Korea Times. “Through our comprehensive and meticulous management system, covering both domestic and international platforms, we aim to support her growth into a globally beloved actor,” they added.

Later, the agency shared a ‘welcome’ post on social media, publicly announcing the actress's onboarding, and fans seemed delighted by the news.

The company boasts some of the biggest stars in the industry, including Kim Go Eun, Park Sung Hoon, Park Bo Young, GOT7’s Jinyoung, Jang Dong Yoon, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Ji Ah, and many more. Founded by Jung Ho Yeon’s Squid Game co-star Lee Byung Hoon, the agency is also home to another Squid Game alum, Park Hae Soo.

Who is Jung Ho Yeon?

Jung Ho Yeon debuted in 2011 through Korea’s Next Top Model and then skyrocketed to fame with her role in Squid Game, a series that became a global phenomenon and one of Netflix’s all-time biggest hits since its release in 2021. The actress even sparked ‘Jung Ho Yeon syndrome’ and fans were rooting for her return in season.

Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case. However, she recently wrapped up filming for director Na Hong Jin’s Hope and garnered attention for her role as Ji Soo, assistant to Catherine, played by Cate Blanchett Disclaimer.

Her incredible talent earned her the title of Best Actress at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards, making her the first Korean actor to win in that category. Not stopping there, she also landed a nomination for Supporting Actress at the 74th Emmy Award.