Meet Single's Inferno 4's Yuk Jun Seo: Soldier-turned-artist and rising K-drama star

Single’s Inferno Season 4 is back on Netflix, ready to set hearts racing. Thanks to sky-high global demand, South Korea's OG dating show has returned with a juicier plot and an irresistible new cast. While we’ll eventually get to know all the contestants, one face has already stolen the spotlight: the long-haired, puppy-faced, chiseled Yuk Jun Seo. Single's Inferno 4's Yuk Jun Seo(Pic- Netflix)

With his swoon-worthy looks and magnetic charm, fans are smitten—but wait, does his face look familiar? Could this heartthrob have stepped off a K-drama set? Let's find out.

Meet Singles Inferno 4 Yuk Jun Seo

As the first male contestant to win the opening game, Jun Seo grabbed the chance to whisk his first-look crush off to Paradise. Over cocktails and conversation, he spilled the tea: he’s 28, and an artist by profession. The show may have been tight-lipped about his backstory, but here’s the scoop: Yuk strutted into Inferno with a military survival show and a hit K-drama under his belt. Feeling some Dex déjà vu? You’re not alone!

Yuk Jun Seo is a visual artist

According to Marie Clarie, the 28-year-old who primarily focuses on drawing and painting recently showcased his talent with his debut solo exhibition, "Cranium." Held at the Geumho Albert cultural space in Seoul, the exhibit featured a 12-meter installation exploring the tension between discipline and freedom, as described on his art-centric Instagram account. Judges were quick to recognise him given his popularity in the field.

Former UDT soldier

A former Navy man turned entertainer, Yuk Jun Seo’s journey is anything but ordinary. He began his service as a petty officer in December 2014 and went on to serve in the prestigious Naval Special Warfare Flotilla (UDT/SEAL) from 2016 to 2019. After his discharge in 2019, Yuk set his sights on the entertainment world.

First breakthrough

In 2019, Yuk Jun Seo became a prominent face on the military survival show The Iron Squad (also called Steel Troops), where soldiers and veterans from different military divisions battled it out to be crowned Korea's elite special forces team. He shared the screen with Physical: 100 contenders like Hwang Choong Won and Kim Dong Hyun.

Starred in K-drama

If you’re wondering why Jun Seo’s face feels familiar on your Netflix screen, it’s because he appeared in Song Kang’s Sweet Home in 2023. He took on the role of Bang Jin Ho, a soldier in the Crow Platoon.