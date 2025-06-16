Stream these Aamir Khan classics while you wait for Sitaare Zameen Par

Superstar Aamir Khan, often referred to as the ‘perfectionist’ of Bollywood, has a filmography that most actors would arguably die for. From movies that needed solid performances to those that have intriguing plot twists and narratives, he has been part of films that have emerged as cult favourites over the years. Aamir Khan in posters of Sitaare Zameen Par and Hum Hain Raahi Pyaar Ke

The actor is now gearing up for his first release in nearly three years with Sitaare Zameen Par, which is set to hit theatres on June 20. Ahead of its release, here are some popular Aamir Khan movies on OTT that showcase his versatility.

Popular Aamir Khan films to stream on OTT

The mesmerising power duo of Aamir Khan and Madhuri Dixit in this romantic drama film will surely capture your hearts. Whether it’s the solid narrative or the star-studded ensemble, Dil turned into a superhit. The plot revolves around Raja and Madhu, who fall in love despite their family’s approval. Anupam Kher and Saeed Jaffrey also play significant roles.

Babbar Subhash’s romantic action film features Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla in the lead. The plot revolves around two youngsters who fall in love against the odds of their family and enemies. However, the couple gets entangled in a web of crimes after a local goon and his father create difficulties for the couple as they try to separate them. Gulshan Grover plays the obsessive and evil lover of Juhi Chawla. The supporting cast also features Raza Murad, Dalip Tahil, and Om Shivpuri in pivotal roles.

Mahesh Bhatt's romantic comedy is headlined by Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla as the leading pair. The story is centered around a young man who struggles to manage his professional life in a factory and take care of three unruly children of his deceased sister. Things take a fascinating turn when the mischievous kids befriend a runaway woman at a carnival and invite her to live with them secretly. With funny encounters and an unconventional love story, this movie has garnered a massive fanbase over time and became a cult classic.

AR Murugadoss' action thriller emerged as a blockbuster film for both Suriya and Aamir Khan. While Suriya appeared in the Tamil version, the movie was adapted as a Hindi remake with Aamir Khan in the lead. The plot revolves around a rich businessman who embarks on a bloody revenge quest against a brutal crime boss to avenge the murder of his girlfriend despite suffering from anterograde amnesia, or short-term memory loss. Asin reprises her role from the original film and makes her Bollywood debut with this superhit film. From catchy songs to the dialogues and fine action scenes, Ghajini is a must-watch for Aamir Khan fans.

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Aamir Khan shines in the role of a tough police officer in this gritty crime thriller film. The plot revolves around a cop who finds himself in a dilemma while solving a twisted murder case of an actor. Rani Mukerji plays Aamir’s wife, who struggles to deal with grief after the death of her son. Kareena Kapoor Khan also appears in a pivotal role. Packed with an edgy narrative and a stellar ensemble cast, this Aamir Khan film will keep you hooked till the end.