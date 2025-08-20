Survivor 49 cast revealed: Meet the 18 contestants competing for the title

Jeff Probst and the Survivor crew are heading back to Fiji for Season 49 of the long-running CBS competition. This week, fans got their first look at the 18 castaways who will be marooned on the Mamanuca Islands. According to Variety, CBS dropped the full lineup a month out from the debut, giving viewers a taste of who will be fighting it out for the million-dollar prize and the title of Sole Survivor. Season 49 of the long-running CBS competition will premiere September 24 with a two-hour kickoff episode.(Instagram/Survivorcbs)

As usual, the players come from all walks of life - a mix of corporate employees, creators, people from law enforcement, and even a rocket scientist.

Two of the season’s contestants were originally tapped to appear in the show’s milestone 50th season. However, they will be playing now, adding a small twist to the lead-up.

Survivor Season 49: List of participants

According to The Wrap, the following is the list of all 18 participants who will be seen in Survivor 49.

1. Alex Moore, 27

Moore is a political communications director from Washington, DC. Known for his strategic mindset, he could be one to watch when alliances start forming.

2. Kimberly “Annie” Davis, 49

A musician from Austin, Texas. At 49, she brings life experience and a creative edge that could help her stand out socially.

3. Jake Latimer, 36

A correctional officer from Canada. Used to handling tough situations, he may lean on discipline and grit to survive the game.

4. Jason Treul, 32

Law clerk based in California. With a background in law, he could excel in reading people and spotting loopholes.

5. Jawan Pitts, 28

Video editor from Los Angeles. Used to working behind the scenes, now he will be front and center competing for the big prize.

6. Jeremiah Ing, 39

Global events manager from Toronto. His career in planning and logistics may translate well to strategy and tribe dynamics.

7. Kristina Mills, 36

MBA career coach. Mills is killed in motivation and leadership. She may find herself naturally stepping into a guiding role.

8. Matt Williams, 52

Airport ramp agent from Utah. The oldest contestant this season, Williams will be relying on resilience and experience to outlast his competition.

9. Michelle “MC” Chukwujekwu, 29

Fitness trainer from San Diego. Athletic and high-energy, Chukwujekwu is likely to shine in challenges.

10. Nate Moore, 47

Film producer. Comfortable managing big personalities, he may have the social chops to navigate alliances.

11. Nicole Mazullo, 26

Financial crime consultant from Philadelphia. With an eye for detail, she could be quick to catch strategic shifts in the game.

12. Rizo Velovic, 25

Tech sales professional from Yonkers, New York. Velovic is young, ambitious, competitive, and he could play a bold game.

13. Sage Ahrens-Nichols, 30

Clinical social worker based in Olympia, Washington. Likely to lean on empathy and connection as she builds trust with others.

14. Savannah Louie, 31

Former reporter from Atlanta. Skilled at asking questions and reading between the lines, she could make a sharp strategist.

15. Shannon Fairweather, 28

Wellness specialist from Boston. With a focus on balance and mindfulness, she may keep calm under pressure.

16. Sophi Balerdi, 27

An entrepreneur from Miami. Business-minded and independent, she may play a calculated, risk-taking game.

17. Sophie Segreti, 31

A strategy associate from New York. Her career in planning could help her thrive when long-term gameplay kicks in.

18. Steven Ramm, 35

A rocket scientist from Denver. Analytical and precise, he may rely on logic to guide his decisions in the competition.

What to expect from Survivor 49?

It is scheduled to premiere on September 24 with a two-hour kickoff episode. The season continues with 90-minute episodes every Wednesday, also streaming on Paramount+. With 18 new castaways from across North America, and even two players who were initially set for the milestone season 50, the stage is set for another unpredictable run in Fiji.

FAQs

When does Survivor season 49 premiere?

The two-hour premiere airs September 24 on CBS.

Where is Survivor 49 filmed?

The season was filmed in the Mamanuca Islands of Fiji.

How many contestants are in Survivor 49?

18 castaways are competing this season.

Will Survivor 49 episodes be longer?

Yes, the show will air 90-minute episodes after the premiere.

Can fans stream Survivor 49 online?

Yes, new episodes will stream the same day on Paramount+.