Tabu as antagonist in Puri Jagannadh-Vijay Sethupathi film?

Telugu director Puri Jagannadh is going through a low phase in his career, especially after delivering two back-to-back commercial failures with Liger and Double Ismart. But that has not stopped him from announcing new ventures. He has started a biggie featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Tabu in lead roles. It was earlier reported that a chunk of the shooting will happen in Chennai, with the rest to be canned in a specially-erected set in Hyderabad. Puri Jagannadh and Tabu

A source reveals that Tabu has a pivotal role in the film and adds that she is the main antagonist in the tale. Puri Jagannadh is known to give strong roles to the women in his films, and he has at it yet again with Tabu in this as-yet-untitled venture. The actress will sport a new look in this film, it is said.

This is not the first time that Tabu has done a negative role in her career. Even in the past, in films like Maqbool and Andhadhun, she played characters with grey shades. There is a decent buzz for this film in the trade circles. Vijay Sethupathi is one of the top stars, and whatever he does is always special. So, his collaboration with Puri Jagannadh has become a talking point all over, and everyone is eager to see what the director is up to with Vijay.

Interestingly, in an earlier interview Vijay had said that he was not interested in doing a direct Telugu film soon. But when Puri narrated the story, he did not think twice, as he was excited by the script and said okay to the film.

On the other hand, the yet-untitled film also has Samyuktha Menon as the female lead. She is also getting a major role that has been described as ‘crazy’. Some key faces from Telugu cinema will be seen in key roles in this film, which will have a pan-India release.

Puri is looking at a comeback to the good times with this film and wants to silence his critics. That is the reason he has roped in star performers like Tabu and Vijay Sethupathi. With Tabu now playing a character with grey shades, it will be very interesting to see how all this unfolds in the days to come.