Teen Mom star Amber Portwood speaks out after partner Gary Wayt goes missing: ‘Trying my best to not think the worst’

Teen Mom star Amber Portwood’s partner Gary Wayt has been reported missing, shortly after which Portwood broke her silence. The Bryson City Police Department in North Carolina on Tuesday, June 11, announced on Facebook that 39-year-old Wayt was last seen on Sunday, June 9, in the Arlington Ave. area of Bryson City. Amber Portwood speaks out after partner Gary Wayt goes missing (realamberlportwood1__/Instagram, Bryson City Police Department/Facebook)

Wayt reportedly weighs 205 lbs, has bald hair and brown eyes. Authorities said he owns a grey 2009 Nissan Rogue SUV with Indiana state registration plate WLH 616. They urged anyone with information to call 828488-2196 and ask for Chief Robinson or Assnt. Chief Dover.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

‘We are very scared right now’

Portwood has now broken her silence, saying in an emotional video posted to YouTube Wednesday, June 12, “This is a huge deal, his parents, everybody is very worried. I am worried.”

“There was not a big blowout fight or anything like that, OK. He is a missing person right now,” she added.

The 34-year-old added that cops know everything about her partner’s disappearance. She added that Wayt left the North Carolina house they were staying at, but left his phone behind. He was later spotted at Walgreens, she claimed.

Portwood explained that Wayt took his wallet and keys with him. However, he does not have a GPS in his car so he may not be able to find his way around.

“We are in the mountains,” Portwood added. “He has never driven in the mountains. We are very scared right now.”

The reality star tearfully added, “Nobody has found or heard from him yet. I’m trying my best to not think the worst. I have not ate [sic] in three days. I slept maybe an hour.”

‘I am not what people have been saying about me’

While some reports claimed Portwood and Wayt had a huge argument before the latter went missing, Portwood dismissed the claims. “I am not what people have been saying about me all of these years,” she said, possibly referencing a past incident where she was accused of attacking her former boyfriend Andrew Glennon with a machete. “I changed a long time ago, OK, you have to understand this. Please listen to what I am saying, I am an honest person to you guys,” she added.

“We have not had explosive fights. We are very in love, this man asked me to be with him, this man then asked me to marry him,” Portwood continued.

She added, “I have not touched this man in any horrible way. He does not touch me in any horrible way. We do not yell at each other … Please understand this, people change.”

Portwood confessed that the pair had an “emotional” conversation about “his parents being Vietnamese” and herself being the person she is, without providing any more details. She asked fans to pray for Wayt, saying he is the “best man” she’s ever been with.

Wayt went missing shortly after it was reported that he and Portwood were engaged. “They’ve been in couple’s therapy and talk about everything,” the insider recently shared, according to Page Six. “They’re being very proactive in their relationship and are doing the work to prevent problems before they start.” The pair met in 2023 on a dating app.