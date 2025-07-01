Telugu star Nithiin lists 3 emotional reasons behind his hope for Thammudu’s success

Telugu star Nithiin is going through a tough time in his career, but that has not stopped him from doing back-to-back films. Post the debacle of Robinhood, he is now ready with an action drama titled Thammudu, which is all set for release on July 4, 2025. Nithiin's next is Thammudu

A fan of Nithiin? Stream his films, Sye and Bheeshma, on OTTplay Premium

The noted actor spoke his heart out at the pre-release event of the film and stated that he wants it to become a hit for three reasons. The first being the director, Sreeram Venu, who has been working on Thammudu for the last two years. Then, Nithiin revealed that his fans have been waiting to see a hit from him for the longest time, and Thammudu will fulfill their thirst.

Lastly, Nithiin added that the entire cast of the film shot for months together in dense forests, which took a toll on all of them. "Everyone associated with the film has worked hard on Thammudu. The film’s story happens in a single night and has gruesome action sequences. The entire cast went through a lot of physical strain to bring the story alive. I promise that Thammudu will be one hell of an action drama filled with solid emotions and great performances," said Nithiin.

Sapthami Gowda makes her Telugu debut with Thammudu

Thammudu is quite special as it marks the comeback of yesteryear heroine Laya to the big screen after a long gap. Thammudu is based on her character, and Laya will be seen as Nithiin's sister in the film. Also, Kantara actress Sapthami Gowda is making her Telugu debut with this film, produced by Dil Raju.

The makers have seen solid losses with Ram Charan's Game Changer and still spent close to ₹60 crore on Thammudu, despite knowing that Nithiin has not delivered a single hit in the last few years. That is the reason Nithiin openly admits he did not take any remuneration for the film and will only take a share in profits if the film clicks at the box office. Let’s see what happens in the days to come.