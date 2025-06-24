Twenty Twenty, Christian Brothers and more: These Malayalam multi-starrers are sure to entertain you

Malayali cinephiles are generally big lovers of multi-star films that usually stand out for their mass appeal. The multi-star films, such as Twenty Twenty and Christian Brothers, have usually performed well at the box office and attracted large audiences. Over time, these films become even more enjoyable due to their rewatch value. Her are a few of the Malayalam multi-starrers that are accessible on OTT. Varshangalkku Shesham, Twenty Twenty

Watch Mohanlal’s all-time Malayalam hits such as Twenty Twenty, Sadayam, Grandmaster and more on OTTplay Premium

Malayalam multi-starrers on OTT

Vishwanathan, a retired Supreme Court justice, returns home to learn about the murder of one of his grandsons, Arun. The film's main plot is followed by the aftermath of this incident. Upon hearing the term "multi-starrer," Twenty Twenty is the first film that comes to mind for Malayalis. The ensemble cast of the movie includes almost all of the best actors in Malayalam cinema, including the movie's biggest stars, Mammootty and Mohanlal. The movie never has a dull moment and is a complete entertainer. You can watch the film on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium.

This film is centred on a gifted musician and an ambitious director, who unite with the goal of being successful in the film industry. The main question of the movie is whether their friendship holds up over time while pursuing their passion. Pranav Mohanlal, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Nivin Pauly, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Aju Varghese, and Basil Joseph are among the many talented young Malayalam actors who star in Varshangalkku Shesham. You can stream the popular film on Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium.

The film's main cast included Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jayasurya, and Indrajith Sukumaran. It ran successfully in theatres with many praising its humorous aspects. The movie was a big box office hit. The plot of this movie is focused on three best friends named Amar, Akbar, and Anthony. When a tragedy strikes the colony, the three people's easygoing lives take an unexpected turn. The popular film is available to stream on Sun NXT and OTTplay Premium.

The thriller focuses on Reethu, a woman with amnesia, and her husband, Dr Royce Thomas. When police officer David Koshy suspects Reethu of being involved in a case of young women disappearing mysteriously in their town, the couple's lives are completely upended for the worse with several truths coming into light. Key characters in the movie are played by Kunchacko Boban, Fahadh Faasil, Sharaf U Dheen, and Jyothirmayi. It is available for streaming on Sony LIV and OTTplay Premium.

Christian Brothers

Christian Brothers, starring Mohanlal, Suresh Gopi, Dileep, and R Sarathkumar in the key roles, is another Malayalam multistar film that attracted attention after Twenty Twenty. As a family entertainment, it features numerous scenes that appeal to a wider audience. Christy, who is framed for murder while saving the Home Minister's daughter, is the main character of the movie. Along with proving his innocence, he must face the menacing forces who are targeting his loved ones. You can stream the film on JioHotstar.