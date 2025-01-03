UI star Reeshma Nanaiah says pan-India release gives her big responsibility of representing Kannada cinema | Exclusive

All of 22 and only five films old in the industry, Reeshma Nanaiah is still very young in her acting career. And yet, she feels the stakes have been raised, particularly after her most recent film got a pan-India release, as will the next one. In an exclusive chat with HT, the actor talks about her career so far and hopes for the future. (Also Read: Upendra says pan-India trend is killing remakes for good, explains why formula will never replace story | Exclusive) Reeshma Nanaiah stars in Upendra's recent release, UI.

Reeshma Nanaiah on UI and pan-India films

Reeshma made her acting debut with Ek Love Ya in 2022. She credits the director Prem for her career. "Upendra sir (director and star of UI) saw me there and then cast me in UI. I owe it to him," she says.

UI was released in Kannada as well as Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam, in what was dubbed a pan-India release. Reeshma agrees that a wider release means greater responsibility as you represent your industry. "It gives you a sense of responsibility. Now that it has become easier to reach a wider audience," she says. The film was released on December 20 and has since become the highest-grossing Kannada film of 2024.

Her next film, KD - the Devil, is again a pan-India release, starring Dhruva Sarja, Shilpa Shetty, and Sanjay Dutt. The actor hopes it can further boost her career. Talking about the relevance of dubbed releases, she says, "When you hear something in your own languages, it connects better."

Reeshma Nanaiah on representing Kannada cinema

The actor hopes that she will get more chances to represent the Kannada film industry in the future. "Once the content reaches many people and they like you and the film, they see that diverse talent exists across the country. It makes you proud. In Karnataka, they have made some amazing films, and I feel proud to be a part of that industry," she says.