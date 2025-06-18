Search Search
Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal director S Vipin on Anaswara Rajan's professionalism: ‘I need to give her a...’

ByGayathri Krishna
Jun 18, 2025 02:39 PM IST

In an exclusive conversation with OTTplay, Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal director S Vipin opens up about how each actor's performance surprised him.

Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal, the latest Malayalam film starring Anaswara Rajan, is getting positive reviews from viewers for its straightforward but intriguing plot, which is delivered humorously. The film's director, S Vipin, discussed how each actor's performance surprised him in an exclusive conversation with OTTplay. 

Vipin S and Anaswara Rajan
Vipin S and Anaswara Rajan

Vipin S: 'I admire Anaswara Rajan for this reason...' 

 According to Vipin, he respects Anaswara Rajan's professionalism and capability to perform. He stated, "I just need to give her a briefing about a scene, and she does it brilliantly and keeps the emotional continuity for the next scenes without any prompting." The filmmaker, who made his directorial debut with Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal, added that every actor's on-screen performance surprised him, and it is difficult to pick the best one among them.  

Azees Nedumangad, for example, studied the local store proprietors and skillfully mimicked their demeanour on screen. He also mentioned how successfully Joemon Jyothir adapted to his quirky role of Shakthi. 

The director further commented that Mallika Sukumaran and Baiju Santhosh performed their parts with ease. “Acting on reactions, in my opinion, is a true ability, and the impact would be greater,” Vipin stated. He claimed that he prefers actors to perform according to the script and does not support impromptu alterations while filming. He did, however, allow some modifications, such as Joemon's character startling an elderly guy by abruptly revving up his motorbike. 

'I decide my cast post scripting' 

The screenplay for Vysanasametham Bandhumithradhikal, which is based on a funeral and the surrounding circumstances, was written by the director himself.  

When writing the script, Vipin said he did not have any actors in mind. "I like to pick the appropriate ones once the screenplay is finished and the project is underway," he remarked. The debutante went on to remark that he thinks a strong story is more vital than writing for a specific star. He continued, "You would be able to decide who is best suited for it after writing a script."  

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
