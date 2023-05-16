Who is 81-year-old Martha Stewart who featured in Sports Illustrated's 2023 Swimsuit Issue as cover girl?

Some say "Age is just a number". 81-year-old American Businesswoman Martha Stewart has made it to the cover of Sports Illustrated's annual Swimsuit Issue, becoming the oldest model to achieve it. She is one of four cover girls which includes Megan Fox, Kim Petras and Brooks Nader. Martha Stewart(Instagram)

"To be on the cover at my age was a challenge and I think I met the challenge. I didn’t starve myself but I didn’t eat any bread or pasta for a couple of months, I went to Pilates every other day and that was great. It was kind of fun," said Stewart.

Stewart credits eating well and exercising while not focusing on aging, culminating into "good living" as the reason behind her charm.

Meanwhile, Stewart's latest accomplishment has made her an internet sensation and a huge number of people want to know about her.

Who is Martha Stewart?

Stewart is a 1941-born rich and successful American Businesswoman. She is known as the Queen of Domestic Arts. During her 81 years of age, she has donned various hats as a writer, food expert, model, stockbroker, television personality etc. She is credited to have turnaround a home-based catering business into a multibillion-dollar media franchise. As a writer, she has written several books on cooking, gardening, and home decor. Her website marthastewart.com claims her to be America's first self-made female billionaire. She is also a wedding planner and has a separate website dedicated to the profession.

In 1997, she laid the foundation of Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, a company which is dedicated to her wide-ranging pursuits in publishing, television, online content, and merchandising.

Stewart had launched a television show named "Martha Stewart Living" in 1993. With her as the host, the show was a big hit espcially among female viewers. The program also won several Emmy Awards too, and the last episode was aired in 2004.

She had also started a magazine named "Martha Stewart Living" which proved to be a major platform for her stardom. The magazine was in publication since 1990 and it ceased with its May 2022 issue.

However, besides her amazing accomplishments, Stewart has been involved in controversies and legal troubles too. In 2001,

Stewart was found guilty of impeding the course of justice, providing inaccurate information, and participating in a plot to deceive investigators regarding her sale of shares of Imclone Systems. She had to serve five months in a federal correctional facility after her conviction in 2004.

