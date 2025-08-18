Woodwalkers on OTT: Here’s when and where to watch Emile Cherif’s German fantasy adventure film in Hindi

German fantasy and adventure-packed film Woodwalkers is set to finally land on OTT platforms. Also known as Người Hoá Thú, Woodwalkers hit the theatres last year in October and is now making its awaited digital release. Ahead of its premiere on Lionsgate Play (also accessible via OTTplay Premium), check out how to watch it in multiple audio options. Woodwalkers

Woodwalkers OTT release date details

Woodwalkers gears up for its OTT release date this week. After nearly ten months of its theatrical run, Woodwalkers is making its OTT premiere on Lionsgate Play on August 22. You can watch Woodwalkers in Hindi and other audio options like English, Tamil, and Telugu. This makes it easier to reach a wider audience by eliminating the language barriers. Interestingly, Woodwalkers will also be available to watch via OTTplay Premium.

Woodwalkers plot, cast, and trailer

A shapeshifting puma named Carag is the heart of the film. The story centres around a half-puma and half-human creature who struggles to fit in due to his different personality. His life takes a fascinating turn when he finds a special school for such creatures and hones his skills with newfound friends and spiritual guides. From mentoring to personal growth and embracing self-identity, this school nurtures creatures with special skills. However, things take a darker turn when his school faces a threat.

Woodwalkers is a Studio Canal production and delves into a magical journey of a shapeshifting creature. German rising star Émile Cherif plays the lead role as a half-puma and half-human named Crag. The supporting cast features Oliver Masucci and Martina Gedeck in significant roles.

Why is Woodwalkers a great pick?

If you’re a fan of fantasy and enigmatic characters, Woodwalkers will take you on a wild ride packed with unforgettable adventures. What adds to this excitement is that the film will be available to watch not only in Hindi but also in regional languages, which makes it accessible to a larger audience.