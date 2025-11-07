Yash offers floral tribute to KGF actor Harish Rai, consoles his grieving son at funeral

Veteran Kannada actor Harish Rai, best known for his role as Chacha in KGF, died on Thursday at the age of 55 after battling stage 4 thyroid cancer for over a year. The actor was undergoing treatment at the Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology in Bengaluru. Yash was seen offering his final tribute to the late actor with a big garland. He also stood beside his son, who broke down in tears. (Also read: Kannada actor Harish Rai, known for KGF series, passes away after battle with cancer; Karnataka Deputy CM pays tribute) Yash offered his condolences at the funeral of the late actor.

Yash offers floral tribute

In a video that has been shared by the actor's fan accounts on X , Yash was seen wearing a white shirt as he arrived with folded hands and greeted several people who were standing there. Harish was kept in a glass casket, and Yash came forward and offered a big garland on its top. Later, he was seen standing beside the late actor's son, Roshan, who broke down in tears. Yash nodded and held the grieving boy close as he spoke while becoming emotional.

More details

The news of Harish's death was confirmed by Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his condolences. “The passing away of Harish Rai, the renowned villain actor of Kannada cinema, is an extremely sorrowful event. The film industry has become poorer with the death of Harish Roy, who was suffering from cancer,” Shivakumar wrote in Kannada.

He further added, “In films including Om, Hello Yama, as well as KGF and KGF 2, Harish Roy had acted wonderfully and attracted everyone’s attention. I pray that his soul attains peace and that God grants strength to his family and loved ones to bear this loss. Om Shanti.”

Over the course of his decades-long career, Rai worked across Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu films, earning both critical acclaim and audience admiration.