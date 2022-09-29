Yash practises at US shooting range with Iron Man stuntman, fans convinced he is training for KGF Chapter 3. Watch

Actor Yash refreshed memories of his film KGF 2 with his latest post on Instagram. He is currently in Los Angeles and shared an update from a target practice session. He added a twist to his post and connected it with the Kalashnikov gun from the film. Also read: Ram Gopal Varma says no one from Bollywood liked KGF Chapter 2

For reference, Kalashnikov gun plays a crucial part in KGF. In the film, Yash as Rocky Bhai finished off Ahdeera’s battalion using the Kalashnikov, which became one of the highlights of the film. Yash posted a video of himself with American director-martial artist-stuntman, J J Perry.

In the video, Yash is seen practising his aiming skills with an assault rifle after action director J J Perry gives him a signal. He wore a brown t-shirt with safety googles and his hair tied. After accomplishing the session, the director and his team lauded Yash who also showed a thumbs-up sign to the camera.

Sharing the glimpse, Yash wrote, “There is always a way to reach the target, the challenge is to spot it!! Thank you my man @jjlocoperry , what a fantastic day!! Next time it's gotta be Kalashnikov !! (wink emoji).” Responding to him, a fan wrote, “Waiting for KGF Chapter 3,” with crying face emoji. Another one added, “Wow wow wow, the same team trained Keanu reeves and Halle berry for John wick movie.” JJ Perry is an experienced stunt performer, who has worked in films like Avatar, Iron Man, Ender's Game, Star Trek: Into Darkness, and Argo among others.

KFG: Chapter 2 is directed by Prashanth Neel. Besides Yash, it also had Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj. It became of the most successful film of 2022, grossing over ₹1250 crores. After the success of the first two instalments of the KGF, makers have confirmed to return with Chapter 3. The film is slated to begin this year.

