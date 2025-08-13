YouTuber Armaan Malik and his two wives summoned by Patiala Court over multiple marriages, religious offense

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 3 fame Armaan Malik and his two wives, Payal and Kritika Malik, have found themselves in legal trouble after being summoned by a Patiala district court in two separate cases. The court has issued notices asking all three to appear on 2 September, according to a report by Live Hindustan. Armaan Malik faces legal issues for alleged bigamy and controversial Instagram video with wife Payal.

Summons on bigamy and hurting religious sentiments

The summons comes in response to a petition filed by Davinder Rajput, who has alleged that Armaan Malik has not just two, but four marriages, violating the Hindu Marriage Act, which permits only one marriage at a time for individuals practising Hinduism.

In addition to the bigamy charges, the petition also accuses Armaan and Payal of hurting religious sentiments. It states that Payal had dressed as Hindu goddess Kali in a video posted on Instagram, sparking outrage. The petitioner claims this act insulted religious beliefs and constitutes a punishable offence under Indian law.

In response to the backlash, Armaan and Payal Malik took steps toward public atonement. On 22 July, the couple visited the Kali Mata Temple in Patiala, offered prayers, and apologised for their actions. The next day, on 23 July, they appeared at another Kali temple in Kharar, Mohali, where Payal reportedly undertook a seven-day religious punishment, which included temple cleaning and rituals.

Following this, the couple travelled to Haridwar, where they sought forgiveness from Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Kailashanand Giri of the Niranjani Akhara. During this period, Payal Malik’s health deteriorated, and she had to be hospitalised in Mohali.

Who is Armaan Malik

Armaan Malik, whose real name is Sandeep, hails from Hisar, Haryana, and previously worked at a private bank before moving to Delhi and rising to fame as a content creator. He gained nationwide recognition when he entered Bigg Boss OTT Season 3, which began on 21 June 2024, along with both his wives. Since then, the trio has remained in the headlines for their unconventional lifestyle and frequent online appearances.