People are getting simpler and philosophical, feels Sunil Grover

entertainment

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 17:46 IST

“Main itna busy kabhi nahi tha jitna ab hoon,” says actor-comedian Sunil Grover, who is fielding calls from the media, for chats and Insta lives, day in and out. He wrapped up a long shooting schedule right before the lockdown, and says, though he enjoyed eight-hour sleeps during the initial week, he now has to manage with less.

Grover, 42, feels “people are getting simpler and philosophical” due to the pandemic. “May be we are wondering if we need to run after whatever we were in the past. The way we see life has changed a bit. We have understood that our health is most important in life, and we are appreciating and respecting people who are working for us 24x7,” he says.

Grover is glad that the pollution levels have reduced and chirping birds are back. He adds, “Every person feels their problems are huge, but those who have a house and food should thank God.” The actor quips that he might open a dhaba soon as he has taken to cooking, “especially Punjabi dishes like Rajma and chhole”. “Earlier, conversations used to be about work, projects, roles, etc., but now, they are a reminiscent of the talks grandparents used to have — Have you eaten? What was for dinner? When did you wake up?” he says.