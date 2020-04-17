Ramesh Sippy is glad that new generation has a chance to watch Buniyaad

entertainment

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 13:12 IST

kavita.awaasthi@htlive.com

Filmmaker Ramesh Sippy has helmed many popular films in his long career but is best known for two projects – film Sholay (1975) and TV show Buniyaad, that aired on DD in 1987. The director is glad that one of his loved projects- Buniyaad, is re-airing on Doordarshan during the lockdown and entertaining the audiences.

“Buniyaad, Mahabharat and Ramayan being aired on DD are all good content and people are enjoying them once again. There are many who can relate to it and will watch it again while the new gen will have a chance to watch the show and understand how things were during partition. They will have their viewpoint about the show and might also enjoy the content,” he says.

Today, there are many period dramas being made in cinema and Sippy admits that his motivation to make the show was to tell a story of an important part of history. “It was important to tell the story of the traumatic event of partition and what people went through and we did it through the life of a family and that’s why they became the heart of the show,” he shares, revealing he would be “okay if a remake was made but has to be told in a manner that does justice to the story while collaborating old and new ideas”.

Talking about the lockdown and the current situation, he adds, “It is a tragic thing to happen but looking at the bright side, this is a once-in-a-life-time occurence. Staying at home means you start finding new ways to stay occupied and you start finding new ways and learn from the new world. I hope a whole new world is born after this pandemic. I hope we realise the value of things we took for granted. Like Mr Bachchan made a film starring so many other actors, all while staying at home! Who would have thought it possible or turn out so well?”