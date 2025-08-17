Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2025/26: Preview, H2H stats, when and where to watch in India?

Real Madrid will open their 2025/26 La Liga campaign with a home clash against Osasuna at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium on August 19, 2025. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 pm CEST (12:30 am IST, Wednesday). Here is everything you need to know ahead of the Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2025/26 match. Trent Alexander-Arnold (left) and Rubén García in training ahead of the match

Match Details

Match: Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2025/26

Date: 20 August 2025

Time: 12.30 am IST

Venue: Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Madrid, Spain

Where to watch in India?

Football fans from India can watch the Real Madrid vs Osasuna, La Liga 2025/26 match on FanCode, accessible via OTTplay Premium. Unfortunately, there are no television broadcasters for this match in India.

Real Madrid vs Osasuna: H2H stats

Both Real Madrid and Osasuna had faced each other in 86 games so far, across competitions. The 36-time Spanish champions, Real Madrid, have dominated Osasuna by winning 53 of those matches.

Meantime, Osasuna have won only 13 matches, while 20 matches ended in a draw. The last victory for Osasuna against Real Madrid was back in January 2011.

Team news and preview

Real Madrid, under the new management of Xabi Alonso, comes into the season aiming to bounce back after finishing second in La Liga last season, just four points behind champions Barcelona.

The Los Blancos have strengthened their squad notably, including the high-profile signing of Trent Alexander-Arnold, while facing some injury setbacks such as the absence of Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, and Ferland Mendy. Antonio Rudiger will miss the match due to a red card suspension from last season.

Despite these issues, Real Madrid boasts a star-studded lineup with key players like Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, and Rodrygo expected to lead the attack.

Osasuna, meanwhile, narrowly missed out on European qualification last season, finishing ninth, and are targeting a top-half finish again. The team remains largely unchanged from last year, with their key scorer Ante Budimir and playmaker Aimar Oroz still in the squad.

Osasuna is expected to try a defensive approach to contain Real Madrid's attacking threat, likely "parking the bus" in an attempt to frustrate the hosts.

Possible lineups

Real Madrid: Thibaut Courtois (GK), Éder Militão, Aurélien Tchouaméni, Deyverson Huijsen, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Federico Valverde, Arda Güler, Fran García, Vinícius Jr., Kylian Mbappé, Gonzalo García

Osasuna: Sergio Herrera, Alejandro Catena, Flavien Boyomo, Juan Cruz, Valentin Rosier, Lucas Torró, Jon Moncayola, Abel Bretones, Rubén García, Aimar Oroz, Ante Budimir