Sahasam director Bibin Krishna says there is ‘huge possibility’ for Twenty One Grams sequel but… | Exclusive

Malayalam filmmaker Bibin Krishna's second movie, Sahasam, is now running in theatres, garnering positive feedback for its hilarious narrative. In an interview with OTTplay, the filmmaker spoke about the possibility of a sequel for his debut movie, Twenty One Grams, which is streaming on JioHotstar and OTTplay Premium. Bibin Krishna

'Huge possibility for a sequel'

Bibin stated that he never intends to create a sequel when he starts a script, but by the time it is finished, he frequently has the possibility of one. "People do ask me if there would be a sequel for Twenty One Grams and I am happy because it means they enjoyed the movie," he stated. "I often wonder what happens to the characters after writing a screenplay, so why not have a sequel?" the director continued. While stating there is a ‘huge possibility’ for a second part, he claimed to have had brief conversations on potential sequel plot points with a few members of the cast and crew. "However, I am currently concentrating on my upcoming film and I prefer to take one step at a time," he remarked.

While Twenty One Grams is a compelling thriller, Bibin's Sahasam is a full-fledged comedy entertainer. The screenplays for both films were written by the director.

The film Sahasam, starring Narain, Babu Antony, Baiju Santhosh, Shabareesh Varma, Gouri G Kishan, and Ramzan, was released on August 8. Narain hasn't starred in a Malayalam movie in a while. His most recent was the 2023 film, Queen Elizabeth, that can be viewed on ZEE5 via OTTplay Premium.

Twenty One Grams plot and cast details

A clever police officer named Nanda Kishore, who is coping with his own traumas, sets out to unravel a series of unexplained killings in Kochi within a week . He is faced with a moral conundrum when the secrets come to light. Key roles in this investigative thriller are played by Anoop Menon, Renji Panicker, Leona Lishoy, Anu Mohan, Aji John, Chandunath G. Nair, Manasa Radhakrishnan, and Ranjith. Vinayak Sasikumar wrote the lyrics, and Deepak Dev composed the soundtrack.