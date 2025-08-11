Sambhavavivaranam Nalara Sangham to debut on OTT soon? Krishand shares an update

Malayalam web series Sambhavavivaranam Nalara Sangham, also known as The Chronicles Of The 4.5 Gang, is among National Film Award winner Krishand RK's eagerly awaited projects. Sony LIV has acquired the series' digital rights, and it should soon drop on the platform that is also accessible via OTTplay Premium. Krishand RK

Sambhavavivaranam Nalara Sangham OTT release update

In an interview with OTTplay, Krishand said that the web series will be released in September or October this year. Speaking about the project, he said he was confident it will be a game-changer in Malayalam web series space. "I am happy and grateful that it worked out so beautifully. The content has been commended by Sony LIV as well," he stated. The entire cast, particularly Vishnu Agasthya, Sanju Sivram and Anoop Mohandas, would undoubtedly surprise the audience, the director continued.

All about Sambhavavivaranam Nalara Sangham

Krishand previously told OTTplay that the series is a peculiar yet compelling story of a gangster set in Thiruvananthapuram. The primary characters in this series are youngsters who commit small-time crimes like stealing and engage in disputes at local gatherings. Similar to Purusha Pretham, the six-part online series has a serious undertone, but it also contains an element of spontaneous comedy. "We have also included comic book-style materials and a new perspective on violence. Like my other works, this one reflects my passion for graphics and its use," he said.

Sambhavavivaranam Nalara Sangham or The Chronicles Of The 4.5 Gang was unveiled by its makers last year. Leading roles in this project are being played by Jagadish, Indrans, Sanju Sivram, Vishnu Agasthya, Darshana Rajendran, Prashanth Alexander, Niranj Maniyanpilla Raju, Hakkim Shahjahan, Santhy Balachandran, Zarin Shihab, Anoop Mohandas, Rahul Rajagopal, Sreenath Babu, Zhinz Babu, Geethi Sangeeha, Shambhu Suresh and Sachin Joseph.