Sanjay Dutt takes over AP Dhillon concert in Mumbai with surprise appearance on stage, singer touches his feet

Singer AP Dhillon’s concert in Mumbai on Friday came with a Bollywood twist with actor Sanjay Dutt strutting onto the stage alongside the singer. The surprise entry sent the crowd into a meltdown, with cheers and screams taking over the venue. AP Dhillon performed at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Friday as part of his One of One Tour.

Sanjay Dutt takes over AP Dhillon concert

AP Dhillon performed at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai on Friday as part of his One of One Tour. The concert turned into a star-studded affair when Sanjay Dutt and Tara Sutaria joined him on stage, adding extra glamour and surprise to the musical evening. Several videos of the same have surfaced on social media.

In one clip from the event, AP Dhillon can be seen guiding Sanjay Dutt as the actor stops to shake hands with fans cheering from behind the barricade. The moment ends with the two stars sharing a hug.

In another video, AP Dhillon is seen inviting Sanjay onto the stage, introducing him to the crowd with a shoutout, calling him a true legend. The singer said, "Yo Mumbai, make some noise for this legend man".

The singer is also seen touching Sanjay’s feet on stage, with the actor giving a shout to him. “Yeh mera chhota bhai hai (he is my younger brother)... Punjabi munda.. Thank you,” Sanjay said. The shoutout was met with huge cheers and applause from the crowd. In 2024, Sanjay and Dhillon teamed up for a music video titled Old Money.

In another moment, Tara, the singer's rumoured girlfriend, is seen joining AP Dhillon on stage. The Excuses singer is seen hugging and kissing her on the cheeks. They grooved on their hit track, Thodi Si Daaru.

Sanjay Dutt’s recent work

Sanjay was most recently in Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar in the role of SP Chaudhary Aslam Khan, who is assigned the task to eliminate a ruthless Rehman Dakait, the leader of the Baloch gang, portrayed by Akshaye Khanna.

The film tells the story of how Jaskirat Singh Rangi, aka Hamza Ali Mazari, played by Ranveer Singh, infiltrates Rehman Dakait’s gang to relay sensitive information to India. Dhurandhar has been seeing a stellar run at the box office. The film entered the ₹1000 crore club within 21 days of its release. The film was released on December 5. It also features Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan and Rakesh Bedi. It has been produced by Aditya Dhar and his brother Lokesh Dhar through their banner B62 Studios alongside Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios.