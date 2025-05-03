Menu Explore
Diddy trial: Full list of allegations and charges against the rapper

ByChandreyi Chatterjee
May 03, 2025 04:00 AM IST

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs is facing multiple federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, conspiracy and bribery. His trial is scheduled to begin on May 5

The trial of Sean “Diddy” Combs, one of the most prominent figures in global hip-hop and business, is scheduled to begin in New York on May 5 with jury selection. Federal authorities have launched a multi-layered case against the music mogul, alleging a disturbing pattern of behavior spanning decades, as reported by The BBC. What began with civil lawsuits has evolved into full-blown federal charges, including sex trafficking, racketeering, and conspiracy.

One of the most well-known names in hip-hop and business worldwide, Sean "Diddy" Combs, is currently facing a broad criminal investigation that has drastically changed the focus from music and businesses to a number of grave legal charges.(REUTERS)
One of the most well-known names in hip-hop and business worldwide, Sean "Diddy" Combs, is currently facing a broad criminal investigation that has drastically changed the focus from music and businesses to a number of grave legal charges.(REUTERS)

Also read: Sean 'Diddy' Combs confirms he rejected plea offer ahead of sex trafficking trial

Here are the key allegations and charges currently facing the rapper:

1. Sex trafficking and coercion

Federal prosecutors allege that Combs operated a network to recruit and coerce young women into sexual activities, often under the influence of drugs or alcohol. These events, referred to in legal documents as “Freak Offs,” allegedly involved multiple participants and were sometimes filmed without consent. Victims claim they were manipulated, drugged, or otherwise unable to give full consent, as reported by Forbes.

2. Sexual assault and abuse

Several women and men have accused Combs of sexual assault and rape. One of the most high-profile cases was brought by singer Cassie Ventura, his former partner, who alleged years of physical and sexual abuse, including being forced into unwanted sexual encounters and physically assaulted during their relationship.

3. Drug distribution and “Freak Off” parties

Multiple lawsuits describe Combs as allegedly supplying or facilitating access to illegal drugs during private parties. These events were allegedly environments where attendees were expected to participate in explicit activities, with drugs and alcohol used to impair judgment and reduce resistance, as reported by The BBC.

4. Racketeering and criminal enterprise

The charges outline what prosecutors believe to be a broader criminal enterprise. This includes a network of employees, associates, and enablers who helped arrange illegal activities, procure participants, and intimidate or silence victims. These patterns form the basis of racketeering and conspiracy charges under US federal law.

5. Surveillance, harassment, and witness intimidation

Some accusers allege that Combs engaged in illegal surveillance and used private investigators to track and intimidate them after they attempted to distance themselves or speak out. Several claims describe the use of threats, stalking, and coercive settlements to keep allegations private, as reported by Forbes.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music, Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
