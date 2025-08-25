Soha Ali Khan defends 'bhabhi' Kareena Kapoor’s gossip queen image: ‘She will only tell what she is willing to share’

Actor Soha Ali Khan acknowledges her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor's reputation as Bollywood's “gossip queen”. However, she emphasises that there's more to Kareena than just her penchant for gossip. Soha Ali Khan shared that there have been a “few incidents that have happened” in the past 12 years which have brought her closer to Kareena Kapoor.

Soha on Kareena’s gossip girl image

During an interview with Zoom, Soha spoke about Kareena’s reputation as the 'gossiper' of Bollywood. Soha said, "She is definitely, definitely, a source of wealth of information that she has, I don't know how. If I want to know something, then even at 12 o'clock I will ask her but she's also very good and protective of her sources and she will only tell what she is willing to share. But there's so much more about her that is so wonderful about her, there is much more than gossip."

During the interview, Soha also looked back at her first meeting with Kareena, who is married to her brother and actor Saif Ali Khan.

She shared, “I was intimidated. I just remember my brother calling me and we were shooting something at that time, and he said, I want you to know that my girlfriend is two years younger than you or something. And I was like, okay, great. That was my introduction. And then of course you meet anybody who is a superstar, you have certain preconceptions about how they might be, and I'm not one of those people who really judges someone until you meet them. Because I've met enough people to know that, you must really meet them face to face to have an opinion of them. So all I thought was, okay, this is like a very famous person. But, I think, it takes time to make an impression of someone."

She shared that there have been a “few incidents that have happened” in the past 12 years which have brought them closer.

About Kareena’s image as gossip queen

Kareena has earned the reputation of being Bollywood's "gossip queen", thanks to her network of industry friends and her ability to stay informed about the latest developments in the industry and behind-the-scenes scoop.

In 2020, in an interview to Bollywood Hungama, Ananya Panday revealed the names of the ‘gossip girls’ of Bollywood. She said, “I think Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar and Ranbir Kapoor. That’s what people say, right, that they know everything. So, I think these three can be like the gossip girls.”

In March 2020, while appearing on Kapil Sharma’s show The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their Sooryavanshi, Akshay Kumar and Karan Johar had revealed how Kareena is the gossip queen of Bollywood. Akshay had said, “She (Kareena) knows everything. Genuinely.” To this, Karan added, “I say to the Mumbai Police to hire her. I feel she (Kareena) has a business of CCTV. It seems she has installed CCTV cameras in people’s houses. And she seems to have a console through which she can see what’s happening in the industry. There’s not a single information about India and the industry that doesn’t reach her house.”

Soha’s recent work

Meanwhile, Soha, who was last seen in Chhorii 2, has launched her podcast, All About Her. In the podcast, the mother of one will be sitting down with women and men and talk openly about health, wellness, growth, and everything women go through. The episodes of her podcast will go live every week.