Sonam Kapoor opens up about why she prefers slow fashion

Sonam Kapoor opens up about why she prefers slow fashion

ANI |
Jan 05, 2024 12:04 PM IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 5 (ANI): Actor Sonam Kapoor known for her immaculate sense of style and sartorial choices, recently shared why she prefers slow fashion.

Sonam said in a statement, "I make sure to wear and do things that have no negative impact on anyone. I strive to make responsible choices. I have always believed in slow fashion, buying classic, beautiful pieces, and reusing vintage clothes. I don't support fast fashion, as it is wasteful and harmful to the environment. However, I understand its necessity for those who can't afford luxury vintage fashion."

She added, "I am a strong supporter of second-hand websites, despite it not being part of our culture. Indian culture embraces local tailors and artisans, which is a form of slow fashion not readily available in the West. We need a combination of both: making tailoring clothes accessible in the West and accepting the mentality of wearing someone else's clothes."

Sonam wants to utilise her influence as India's leading fashion advocate to raise awareness about ethical fashion.

She said, "As actors, we have an impact, and people like to follow what we do. I hope people turn to vintage and adopt it as a lifestyle choice. It is imperative because our wasteful ways are hurting the environment and the planet."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Sonam was recently seen in the film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija and also starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

The film marked Sonam's return to acting after a maternity break. Sonam gave birth to Vayu in August 2022.

Sonam has signed two new projects as well, one of them being 'Battle for Bittora.' The details of the other project are being kept under wraps currently. (ANI)

