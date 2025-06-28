Squid Game season 3 full ending recap: Final deaths, surprising winner and shocking plot twist

Seong Gi-hun, who won the first Squid Game, joins the game again in Season 3. This time, he wants to shut it down for good. But things don’t go as planned. Squid Game wraps up with a wild finale, surprise guest, and Seong Gi-hun facing his toughest challenge yet. Final season spoilers ahead!(File image)

At the start, Gi-hun is brought back in a coffin. He’s not dead, just broken after losing his close friend, Jung-bae. He stays quiet and sad, but the game goes on. Now there’s a hide-and-seek game. Players are split into red and blue teams.

The red team must kill a blue player using a knife. The blue team has a key to unlock a door to safety. They need three keys to leave the final room.

Hyun-ju, Geum-ja, and Jun-hee team up. Jun-hee gives birth during the game. Later, Hyun-ju dies to save Jun-hee and Geum-ja.

Then, Geum-ja kills her own son, Yong-sik, to save Jun-hee and the baby. She asks Gi-hun to take care of them. The devastated mother hangs herself that night.

Robots Young-hee and Cheol-su are back

In the next game, the robots Young-hee and Cheol-su are back. The game is giant jump rope across a narrow track. Gi-hun puts the baby in a sling and jumps. He and Myung-gi both survive. Jun-hee dies in a bid to save her baby.

The VIPs decide the baby will stay in the game and give her Jun-hee’s number, 222.

Later, Gi-hun meets the Front Man, In-ho, who was also a past winner of the game. In-ho tells Gi-hun how he won and offers him a chance to kill others to win. Gi-hun tries, but stops.

In the last round, it’s Gi-hun, Myung-gi, Min-su, and the baby. The game is called Sky Squid Game. To move forward, someone must die at each step.

Who eventually wins ?

In the end, it’s Gi-hun, Myung-gi, and the baby left. Myung-gi tries to kill the baby for money. Gi-hun fights back and wins. But then he gives up his life for the baby. He tells the VIPs they treat people like animals, although he dies and the baby wins the 4.56 billion won prize.

What happens next?

Jun-ho, the police officer from season 1 and In-ho’s brother, returns to the island. He almost brings the coast guard to stop the game, but the Front Man blows up the island to hide everything.

Still, a few people survive. No-eul, a Pink Guard from North Korea, saves Player 246. He escapes and returns to his daughter, who gets her cancer treatment.

Cho Sang-woo’s mom and Sae-byeok’s younger brother are seen waiting at the airport. No-eul flies to China in search of her own daughter.

The baby and prize money go to Jun-ho, who becomes her legal guardian.

At the end, In-ho visits Gi-hun’s daughter in Los Angeles. She’s older now. He gives her Gi-hun’s belongings and the gold card with the money.

As In-ho leaves, he hears someone playing the ddakji game. The recruiter this time is actress Cate Blanchett. She and In-ho look at each other. That’s the hint that the game isn’t over.