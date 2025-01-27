As an executive producer and star of the new Hulu series “Paradise,” Sterling K. Brown put the hours of TV he watches to good use and cast actors he admires. Sterling K. Brown finds 'Paradise' after a few years of focusing on film and an Oscar nomination

“I got a chance to hire people that I am a fan of,” said Brown in a recent interview. “I remember meeting Julianne Nicholson at the Emmys the year that she won for ‘Mare of Easttown.’ I was so geeked out that I got a chance to be in the same room with her ... Now I get to be on a show with her."

Brown is known for his role as Randall in the series “This Is Us,” which ended in 2022. He was nominated for a 2023 Oscar for his supporting role in “American Fiction.” In “Paradise,” Brown is a secret service agent to James Marsden’s president of the United States. A shocking murder is revealed shortly into the first episode which unspools a deeper mystery beyond just whodunit.

“When James became available, I was like, ‘please.’ I had just finished watching ‘Jury Duty' and this dude is so funny." "Paradise," said Brown, is an opportunity for Marsden "to show something that a lot of people haven’t had a chance to see him do.”

Marsden says Brown is one of Hollywood's good guys.

“He’s one of the most graceful, generous, good human beings that I’ve been fortunate to meet in this business. He's so humble and cares so much about not only his work, but the people around him. He wants everybody to be great. When I think of people I need to be more like, it’s this man.”

“Paradise” has themes of climate change, privilege and the pecking order of who in society gets saved during an emergency. There's a relevance to the series which Brown says is coincidental because Dan Fogelman — creator and writer of “This is Us” — conceived “Paradise” 10 years ago. It makes sense to him though why it would provoke thought.

“There is obviously a very interesting coalescing of capitalism and politics across the world, especially within our country," he said. "Our show sort of looks directly at that in terms of who wields the real power and asks should it be that way."

Disney, Hulu’s parent company, has thrown its support behind the series. It dropped the premiere early Sunday night on Hulu and Disney . The second and third episodes will stream Tuesday on Hulu before going to a weekly schedule.

In a Q&A, Brown talks about choosing “Paradise,” podcasting and missing the audition process.

Answers are shortened for clarity and brevity. : How is everyone in your world, including your “This Is Us” co-stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia, who lost their homes in the LA fires?

BROWN: Everybody is safe and everybody is healthy. Everybody who has been affected directly from Mandy and Milo to other friends are putting their lives together one day at a time. It’s a really strange sort of phenomenon where I feel blessed and heartbroken at the same time for everybody that has lost so much, so I try to make myself a service in whatever way I can. : What made you say yes to “Paradise”?

BROWN: It was an opportunity to work with Dan again. I read the pilot. I loved the pilot. I love that the character was very different than Randall or anything that I had done and that people had seen me do before. There was an invitation to be an executive producer on the show as well. It's also my first time being No. 1 on the call sheet, and I'm 48 years old. People wanted to put me No. 1 on the call sheet, and I was superstitious about it, and I was like, ″You know what? Just make me No. 2," and they’re like, “Are you serious?” I was like, “Yeah, totally cool. It’s fine.” I’d say “I think I’ve been successful at not being No. 1.” It felt like this was the right time and the right fit. : Besides filming different projects, you've also launched two podcasts. One with your wife, Ryan Michelle Bathe, and a “This Is Us” rewatch podcast with Chris Sullivan and Moore. Why did you want to add those to your plate?

BROWN: A lot of folks have come up to Ryan, and I like, “You guys need a show.” Our dynamic is pretty special and fun and playful and crazy. It was like, “OK, if our friends are thoroughly entertained by us, then maybe a larger public will be entertained by us as well.” And it proved to be so. We got nominated for an NAACP Image Award. Hopefully we’ll get a chance to do more. Then, Chris and I were having brunch, and he brought up the idea of doing a rewatch podcast. I was like, “Bro, I would be down.” We asked Mandy to join us. For the three of us, it’s really an excuse to get together and enjoy each other’s company. : You're mostly offered roles now. Do you ever miss auditioning?

I do. When you book a job through an audition, you’re like, “I know I deserve to be here.” A perfect example was “The People v. O.J. Simpson ." I was looking around I was like, “One of these things is not like the other. Like, all you people are famous. I’m just me.” But I had auditioned for it and knew the role. Now, it’s like I have to make sure I prove to people that, I deserve the offer that I got.

