Aishwarya Rai makes heads turn as she steps out in all-black outfit for PS2 promotions. Watch

Aishwarya Rai has been busy with the promotions for Ponniyin Selvan 2, the second part of her 2022 blockbuster directed by Mani Ratnam. On Monday evening, the actor was spotted in an all-black outfit as she left for the promotions in the city. (Also read: Aishwarya Rai looks gorgeous in red at Hyderabad event, thanks Mani Ratnam for giving her multiple opportunities. Watch) Aishwarya Rai was spotted during Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions.

Aishwarya was recently in Hyderabad for the pre-release event of the film, where was was joined by the entire team of Ponniyin Selvan 2. For the event, she chose a shimmery red and golden ethnic outfit. She later took the stage to thank the director Mani Ratnam for giving her so many opportunities as an actor in his films over the years.

Now, in a video that has been posted by a paparazzo on Instagram, Aishwarya was seen in an monochrome black ensemble as she headed out from the PS2 promotions in the city. Aishwarya looked beautiful in a simple black top paired with black pants and shimmery flats. She chose to keep her hair untied, and opted for minimal makeup. As security and bodyguards followed her through the hall, the actor swiftly made her way with the media ahead. She even waved to the media at one point and signalled them to move quickly.

In Ponniyin Selvan 2, Aishwarya will be seen reprising a dual role. She will play queen Nandini as well as her mother Mandakini Devi. Filmmaker Mani Ratnam has helmed both the first and second parts. The film will take on from where PS 1 ended, and will follow Arulmozhi Varman's journey to becoming the Chola empire's greatest ruler Rajaraja Chola I. Moreover, PS 2 is expected to focus on the flashback story of Vikram's character aka Aditya Karikalan. The sequel is set to throw light on the bond that develops between Ponniyin Selvan and Oomai Rani, which is played by Aishwarya.

The first part of Ponniyin Selvan released last year and grossed over ₹500 crore globally. The first part told the story of the early life of Arulmozhivarman (Ponniyin Selvan), who would become the Chola emperor Rajaraja I (947–1014). The film featured Jayam Ravi in the role of Arulmozhivarman while Vikram, Karthi, Trisha and Aishwarya Rai were seen in other key roles. Ponniyin Selvan 2 is gearing up for release on April 28.

