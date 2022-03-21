Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth announces Hindi directorial debut Oh Saathi Chal, shares poster: 'Happy and feeling blessed'

Filmmaker Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth, who is known for directing Tamil films such as 3 and Vai Raja Vai, on Monday announced that she is all set for her Hindi directorial debut. Taking to Twitter, Aishwaryaa shared the title of the film, Oh Saathi Chal. As per the poster, the movie will be about an extraordinary love story. Sharing the title poster of the movie, she wrote, "My week couldn’t have started better." (Also Read | Dhanush calls ex-wife Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth ‘friend’, congratulates her for new song; fan says 'Kanye take notes')

Aishwaryaa also added, "Happy and feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi Oh Saathi Chal, an extraordinary true love story, produced by @MeenuAroraa @Cloud9Pictures1 @archsda #NeerajMaini need all your blessings and wishes."

My week couldn’t have started better..Happy n feeling blessed to announce my directorial debut in Hindi “Oh Saathi Chal”,an extraordinary true love story,produced by @MeenuAroraa @Cloud9Pictures1 @archsda #NeerajMaini need all your blessings n wishes pic.twitter.com/zqDH2BkQme — Aishwarya Rajinikanth (@ash_rajinikanth) March 21, 2022

In another tweet, she wrote, "Pre-production in progress….#thankful #grateful #blessed." Several fans in the comments section wished Aishwaryaa luck. One fan even asked when the project goes on the floors while another asked her about the music director.

Aishwaryaa made her directorial debut with Tamil film, 3, starring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan. Her second film was the Tamil heist comedy, Vai Raja Vai. In 2017, she directed a documentary titled Cinema Veeran, on the life of stuntmen in the Tamil film industry.

She recently released her music video Payani in Tamil, Musafir in Hindi, Sanchari in Telugu, Sacchari in Kannada, and Yatrakkaran in Malayalam. While Payani has been sung by Anirudh Ravichander, Sanchari is by Sagar, and Yatrakkaran is by Ranjith Govind.

Aishwaryaa also shared a behind-the-scenes video and wrote, "Showing you a glimpse of our making ….rest later! #musafir #payani #sanchari #yatrakkaran." She has directed the music video of Musafir, which features actor Shivin Narang. The song has been sung by Ankit Tiwari.

After Payani's release, Aishwaryaa's ex-husband Dhanush congratulated her on Twitter and Aishwaryaa also reacted to his tweet. Sharing the music video, Dhanush had tweeted, “Congrats my friend @ash_r_dhanush on your music video #payani. God Bless." Aishwaryaa responded with, “Thank you Dhanush….Godspeed.”

Aishwaryaa and Dhanush recently ended their marriage of 18 years. Announcing the news of separation with his wife, Dhanush had tweeted, "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate."

Dhanush urged people to respect their decision and give them some privacy. Aishwarya also shared the same statement on her Instagram page. She wrote, “No caption needed. Only your understanding and love are necessary.”

