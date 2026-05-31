Ajith Kumar's mother was unlike star mothers, says Khushbu Sundar: ‘She led a very simple life, stayed away from lights’

She added, “Very unlike the star mothers, she led a very simple life and stayed away from the lights. Truly a woman of substance who brought up her children with so much of values. Rest in peace aunty. You will be missed.”

Taking to X, Khushbu wrote, “Deepest condolences to #Ajithkumar and his entire family at the demise of his beloved mother. Have met her quite a few times. The warmth and love she exuded are beyond words. Always smiling and welcoming.”

Tamil star and professional racer Ajith Kumar is grieving the loss of his mother, Mohini Mani, who died at the age of 89 in Chennai on Saturday morning. Sharing the heartbreaking news, the family revealed that she died in her sleep after a period of declining health. From Kamal Haasan to Tamil Nadu CM Vijay, several stars were seen paying their final tribute to her. Actor and senior BJP leader Khushbu Sundar penned a note for Ajith's mother and recalled how she has met her many times. (Also read: Ajith Kumar’s family requests privacy after mother Mohini Mani’s death, last rites to be private: ‘Wish to grieve…’ )

More details Ajith returned to Chennai from Dubai on Saturday following the death of his mother. CM Vijay and actor Trisha Krishnan were seen arriving at Ajith's home to pay their respects.

After the news of her death surfaced on social media, Ajith Kumar’s family issued an emotional statement. The note stated, “Our mother, Mohini Mani, passed away early this morning, in her sleep, after a period of declining health. She was 89. We are grateful for the care and support provided to her and our family by a number of medical professionals these last few years.”

The family also shared that they want to grieve quietly, and her last rites will be a private family affair. “Her last rites will be a private, family affair. We trust that all who have known the ache of losing a parent or a beloved elder will respect our wish to grieve quietly, honoring her memory with the same equanimity, dignity, and gentle strength she showed us every single day of her life,” the family shared in the note, which was signed off by Anup Kumar, Ajith Kumar and Anil Kumar.