Aksharaa Haasan warns film fraternity of scammer using her family's name; to take legal action against false claims

Actor Kamal Haasan’s younger daughter, actor Aksharaa Haasan, took to Instagram on Thursday to warn the film industry against a scammer using her and her family name. She also stated that she’s taking legal action against the individual soon for making false claims. Here’s what she said. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan-Mani Ratnam's Thug Life likely to face ₹40 crore loss at box office due to Karnataka ban) Aksharaa Haasan is Kamal Haasan's younger daughter and an actor.

Aksharaa Haasan warns fans against scammer

Aksharaa posted a note on her Instagram that read, “To My Fellow Fraternity Members. Please be informed that a person named Ibrahim Akhtar is falsely using my name and my family’s name, claiming we are involved in producing projects and operating from an office in Ooty. These claims are entirely untrue, and we have no association with him.”

She also stated that the family will take legal action against the individual, writing, “We are taking the necessary legal steps to address this issue. Kindly remain cautious and do not engage with or encourage him in any way. Thank you for your attention and continued support.” People left comments under her post, thanking her for also warning the public against such ‘low-life scammers’.

Aksharaa did not specify whom in her family, including dad Kamal, mom Sarika and sister Shruti Haasan, was also targeted by the scammer.

Recent work

Aksharaa debuted in the film industry in 2015 with the R Balki film Shamitabh, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dhanush. She debuted in Tamil in 2017 with Vivegam, starring Ajith Kumar, Vivek Oberoi, and Kajal Aggarwal. She was last seen in the 2019 web series Fingertip and the 2022 film Achcham Madam Naanam Payirppu. She will soon star in Agni Siragugal.

Kamal’s film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, hit theatres on Thursday and received mixed reviews. Shruti was last seen in Salaar: Part 1—Ceasefire. She will soon star in Coolie, Train, Jana Nayagan, and Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam. Sarika last starred in the anthology Modern Love: Mumbai.