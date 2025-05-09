Menu Explore
Amala Paul says husband Jagat didn't know she was an actor when they were dating; only found out after her pregnancy

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
May 09, 2025 10:20 AM IST

While accepting an award at a show, Amala Paul spoke about her love story with husband Jagat Desai and had this surprising revalation. 

Actor Amala Paul recently revealed that her husband Jagat Desai didn’t know she was an actor when they were dating. While accepting the Critics Award for Best Actress at JFW Movie Awards, she made the surprising revelation that her husband only found out how famous she was after she was pregnant. (Also Read: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai reveal son Ilai's face on Onam; see pics)

Amala Paul and Jagat Desai are parents to a baby boy.
Amala Paul and Jagat Desai are parents to a baby boy.

Amala Paul about husband Jagat Desai

OnManorama translated what she said in Tamil as: “Jagat and I met in Goa, though he’s Gujarati, he settled there. I told him I was from Kerala, but he wasn’t someone who watched many south Indian films. I didn’t tell him I was an actor and gave him access to a private Instagram account. Later, I found out that I was pregnant, and we married soon after.”

During her pregnancy, Jagat began exploring her work and was ‘astonished’ to know about her fame. “When I was at home expecting our child, he started watching my films one by one. He enjoys watching award shows, so seeing me receive awards, walk the red carpet, and speak on stage really astonished him,” she said.

Jagat also reportedly asked her when he could watch ‘one of these red carpets live’ and at that stage, she told him she had ‘no idea’. After announcing Amala’s pregnancy in January 2024, the couple shared in June of the same year that they had a baby boy they named Ilai. 

Recent work

Amala began her career in 2009 with the Malayalam film Neelathamara and the 2010 Tamil film Veerasekaran as Anakha. Director Samy had suggested she change her screen name due to Amala Akkineni. However, after her 2011 film Sindhu Samaveli tanked, she decided to use her birth name. In 2024, she starred in the Malayalam films Aadujeevitham – The Goat Life and Level Cross. She is now shooting for Dvija.  

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
