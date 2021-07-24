Arya and Sayyeshaa welcome baby girl, confirms Vishal: 'Uncontrollable emotions right now'

South Indian actor Arya and his wife Sayyeshaa have welcomed a baby girl. The news of their newest family member was confirmed by actor Vishal. He took to Twitter and sent the couple his best wishes.

Vishal tweeted: "So Happy to break this news. Great to be an Uncle. My Bro Jammy (Arya) & Sayyeshaa r blessed with a #BabyGirl. Uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot. Always wish de best 4 them. Inshallah, GB de new Born, my baby girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a dad (sic).”

So Happy to break this news,great to be an Uncle,my Bro Jammy & Sayyeshaa r blessed wit a #BabyGirl,uncontrollable emotions rite now in midst of shoot.Always wish de best 4 dem,Inshallah,GB de new Born,my Baby Girl @sayyeshaa & @arya_offl for taking a new responsibility as a Dad — Vishal (@VishalKOfficial) July 23, 2021





Fans took Vishal's tweet thread and congratulated the couple. "Wishing all the happiness @arya_offl & @sayyeshaa," a fan wrote. "That's really great news from you Vishal sir. My hearty congratulations to Arya sir and Sayyesha ji," another fan commented. "Congratulations Arya Chettai & @sayyeshaa God bless You & Ur beautiful family... N congratulations to You too Vish now that U are an Uncle to the new born #babyangel," a third fan said.

Arya and Sayyeshaa fell in love during the shoot of their Tamil romantic comedy Ghajinikanth. In March 2019, the couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad. Sayyeshaa was last seen in the Kannada film Yuvarathnaa. Recently, she was also seen in the Tamil film Teddy, which co-starrer Arya in the lead. Teddy skipped theatrical release and premiered directly on Disney+ Hotstar.

Also read: Sarpatta Parambarai: Arya, John Kokken modelled their roles on Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson in boxing drama

Arya, on the other hand, has been enjoying the success of his latest release Sarpatta Parambarai. The actor will next appear in Tamil films Enemy and Aranmanai 3. In Anand Shankar’s Enemy, which also stars Vishal in the lead, Arya plays the antagonist. It’s tipped to be a high-octane action thriller. He has also completed shooting for Sundar C’s horror-comedy Aranmanai 3, which is gearing up for release later this year.

Arya was recently seen as a boxer from a backward community in Pa. Ranjith’s Sarpatta Parambarai, which had its direct premiere on Amazon Prime. A boxing drama set in the 1970s North Madras, the film also stars Pasupathy, Kalaiarasan, Dushara Vijayan, and Sanchana Natarajan among others.





ott:10