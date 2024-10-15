Bombay Jayashri’s son to debut as music director in Tamil with Siddharth’s next

Actor Siddharth was in the news recently for his marriage to Bollywood actor Aditi Rao Hydari and his next film tentatively titled Siddharth 40 had been announced as well. The movie will be directed by 34-year-old Sri Ganesh who gave the audience 8 Thottakkal (2017) and the more recent Kuruthi Attam (2022). Siddharth 40 is an emotional drama and the cast was announced recently. The film also features Chaithra Achar, Meetha Raghunath, Sarath Kumar and Devyani and is produced by Shanthi Talkies. (Also read: ‘Nazar utaar do’: Heeramandi cast, Karan Johar, Ananya Panday, Sobhita congratulate newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari-Siddharth) Bombay Jayashri’s son Amrit Ramnath will make his debut as music director in Siddharth's next Tamil film.

Bombay Jayashri’s son's debut with Siddharth 40

Now, the filmmakers have announced that renowned Carnatic musician Bombay Jayashri’s son, Amrit Ramnath, will be making his debut as music director in Tamil cinema with this movie. The 25-year-old made his debut as music director in Malayalam when he was roped in by actor-writer-director Vineeth Sreenivasan for his film, Varshangalukku Sesham. The film, which received mixed reviews from critics, had some good songs, including Nyabhagam and Njaanaalunna. The young music director is known for his indie music and style of combining modern sounds with traditional Carnatic vocals and music. Siddharth 40 is expected to have melodious numbers along with other genres being an emotional drama and the filmmakers believe that Amrit, who is a trained Carnatic musician, can deliver the goods.

Sri Ganesh on his admiration for Malayalam cinema

Interestingly, director Sri Ganesh’s film 8 Thottakkal was remade in Malayalam by director Priyadarshan as Corona Papers in 2023. At the time, the excited director wrote on social media, “Malayalam cinema is always an inspiration to me. The films they make, the process - they happily make their films putting all their heart & how supportive everyone is to each other's work........So many Malayalam films have inspired me and I am really happy the story I wrote is made in the industry I respect the most & by a legendary director.”

Meanwhile, Siddharth’s latest release Indian 2 did not meet the expectations of the audience and hopes are now pinned on Indian 3. There are rumours that director Shankar’s Indian 3 may release directly on OTT but no official confirmation has been made as of now.