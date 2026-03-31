Case filed against Vijay, TVK party cadres for alleged violation of Model Code of Conduct regulations
TVK chief Vijay and his party cadres have been booked under various sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023.
TVK chief, actor-politician Vijay filed his nomination to contest Assembly polls from Perambur constituency in Chennai on Monday. Thousands of supporters gathered to watch him and followed his vehicle. As per the latest update from news agency PTI, the TVK chief and his party cadres have now been booked under various sections of BNS 2023, including alleged violation of MCC regulations during his campaign in the city for the April 23 polls, police sources said on Tuesday.
Case registered against Vijay
The case has been filed for alleged violation of the Model Code of Conduct at Peravallur Police Station in Perambur, Chennai. The Peravallur police booked cases under sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, NS 126 (2) voluntarily causing obstruction from proceedings, Section 189 (2) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 223 BNS 3(A) and 3 (5), sources said.
The alleged Model Code of Conduct of violations include party cadres gathering before the time permitted by the officials to hold the campaign, thereby causing inconvenience to the public.
As many as 30 sound systems were used to conduct a roadshow of Vijay, and it was alleged that the rally caused disturbance to the public and prevented a smooth flow of vehicles, they said.
More details
A large crowd had gathered to attend the roadshow, while the TVK accused the Chennai Police of not providing police protection and ensuring traffic regulation for the smooth organisation of the election campaign. "Even after obtaining formal permission for campaigning, while the leader of the TVK is traveling from one campaign venue to another, doubts arise as to whether an unsafe environment is being created, making it impossible for the Tamil Nadu Victory Society leader's campaign vehicle to move from one place to another, due to the complete absence of police protection and traffic regulation," the party said in a post on X.
"The Election Commission must immediately intervene in such one-sided actions by the Chennai City Police and issue instructions to promptly ensure protection and traffic regulation. Swift action must be taken against officials who fail to act accordingly," TVK added.
Vijay is contesting elections from two seats - Preambur and Trichy East- against DMK's incumbent MLAs RD Sekar and Inigo S Irudayaraj, respectively. Vijay announced a series of key election promises, stressing his vision for a drug-free and self-reliant Tamil Nadu. He also assured that all government examinations will be conducted on time without delays. Highlighting youth welfare, Vijay announced a monthly assistance of ₹4,000 for graduates and ₹2,000 for diploma holders.
(via inputs from PTI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
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