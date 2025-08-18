Coolie box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth film sees sharp drop on first Monday, still crosses 200 crore

Coolie box office collection day 5: Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ensemble film Coolie, headlined by Rajinikanth, released in theatres on 14 August. Despite the clash with War 2 and registering a massive dip on Monday, the film has crossed the ₹200 crore mark in India in five days after making ₹400 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. Coolie box office collection day 5: Rajinikanth plays Deva in the Lokesh Kanagaraj film.

Coolie box office collection

According to Sacnilk, Coolie registered an opening of ₹65 crore on its opening day, with a 15% dip on Friday, bringing in ₹54.75 crore net in India. With a 27% dip on Saturday, the film made ₹39.5 crore, and with a further 10% dip on Sunday, it made ₹35.25 crore.

Now, on its first Monday, Coolie made ₹9.36 crore net in India, taking its total collection to ₹203.86 crore net. Despite it being a weekday, the film registered a 30% occupancy for the Tamil version and 21% for the Telugu version. It’s competitor War 2 earned ₹7.52 crore on Monday, with a total collection of ₹182.27 crore.

While the opening collections were largely dependent on the hype of this being Lokesh’s first film with Rajinikanth, apart from the advantage of the long Independence Day weekend, it remains to be seen if the film will sustain its momentum, given the mixed reviews it received. The film is close to beating the lifetime collection of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan ( ₹253 crore) and Darbar ( ₹247 crore). Jailer, with its ₹604 crore collection, seems ambitious.

About Coolie

Coolie is a standalone film by Lokesh and not a part of his cinematic universe with the films Kaithi, Vikram and Leo. Coolie tells the story of Deva (Rajinikanth), who looks for answers after the death of his friend Rajasekhar (Sathyaraj). Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir star in the film as the antagonists Simon and Dayal. Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Upendra and Aamir Khan also star in the film.