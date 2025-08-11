Coolie Unleashed out on OTT: Where can you watch Rajinikanth’s witty audio launch speech online right now

It is almost impossible to escape from the hype of Coolie, the upcoming Tamil film which is all set to release this weekend. With only a couple of days left for the release of Rajinikanth-starrer which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the makers of Coolie are leaving no stone unturned to promote the fil. Following its television premiere, the Coolie audio launch ‘Coolie Unleashed’, is now available for streaming on SunNXT. You can watch the film with your OTTplay Premium subscription. Rajinikanth in Coolie

Coolie Unleashed audio launch out on OTT:

The makers of Coolie held a grand audio launch ahead of the film’s release last week. While many did not get to see it, the show was later telecast and now available for streaming. With your OTTplay Premium subscription, you can stream the event ‘Coolie Unleashed’ on SunNXT.

The grand event, which took place in Chennai, a few days back, saw the cast and crew of Coolie taking part. You can also watch Rajinikanth’s witty speech and what he had to say to about Lokesh Kanagaraj and others, during the programme. The audio launch also saw Anirudh Ravichander performing songs from Coolie, while Lokesh Kanagaraj opened up about working with Rajinikanth while being a Kamal Haasan fan and what was the actor’s reaction when he said it. The event even saw Soubin Shahir’s power-packed performance where he recreated his steps from the Monica song.

Scheduled to release in theatres on August 14 for the Independence Day weekend, Coolie is an action thriller which features a star-studded cast. It has Nagarjuna, Upendra, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Kaali Venkat, and others.

The film marks the first time Rajinikanth is working with Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the expectations on the film are currently sky-high. Censored A, making it a film only suitable to be watched by adults, Coolie is a gangster drama which is expected to have violence and action sequences.