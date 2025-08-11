Search
Mon, Aug 11, 2025
New Delhi oC

Coolie Unleashed out on OTT: Where can you watch Rajinikanth’s witty audio launch speech online right now

ByAnusha Sundar
Updated on: Aug 11, 2025 09:53 am IST

Coolie is an action thriller which is set to release in theatres on August 14, and is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

It is almost impossible to escape from the hype of Coolie, the upcoming Tamil film which is all set to release this weekend. With only a couple of days left for the release of Rajinikanth-starrer which is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the makers of Coolie are leaving no stone unturned to promote the fil. Following its television premiere, the Coolie audio launch ‘Coolie Unleashed’, is now available for streaming on SunNXT. You can watch the film with your OTTplay Premium subscription.

Rajinikanth in Coolie
Rajinikanth in Coolie

Coolie Unleashed audio launch out on OTT:

The makers of Coolie held a grand audio launch ahead of the film’s release last week. While many did not get to see it, the show was later telecast and now available for streaming. With your OTTplay Premium subscription, you can stream the event ‘Coolie Unleashed’ on SunNXT.

The grand event, which took place in Chennai, a few days back, saw the cast and crew of Coolie taking part. You can also watch Rajinikanth’s witty speech and what he had to say to about Lokesh Kanagaraj and others, during the programme. The audio launch also saw Anirudh Ravichander performing songs from Coolie, while Lokesh Kanagaraj opened up about working with Rajinikanth while being a Kamal Haasan fan and what was the actor’s reaction when he said it. The event even saw Soubin Shahir’s power-packed performance where he recreated his steps from the Monica song.

Scheduled to release in theatres on August 14 for the Independence Day weekend, Coolie is an action thriller which features a star-studded cast. It has Nagarjuna, Upendra, Aamir Khan, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Rachita Ram, Kaali Venkat, and others.

The film marks the first time Rajinikanth is working with Lokesh Kanagaraj, and the expectations on the film are currently sky-high. Censored A, making it a film only suitable to be watched by adults, Coolie is a gangster drama which is expected to have violence and action sequences.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Coolie Unleashed out on OTT: Where can you watch Rajinikanth’s witty audio launch speech online right now
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On