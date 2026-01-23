D55: Dhanush to star next in Amaran director Rajkumar Periasamy's project. See pics

"Exciting updates loading, soon! @dhanushkraja @Rajkumar_KP @wunderbarfilms @RTakeStudios @Shra2309 @azy905 @theSreyas @sandy_sashr @vishzuram," the post added. In the photos, Dhanush was seen dressed in a white traditional outfit as he posed with the film's team.

Wunderbar Films posted the update on X, calling the project a "grand new beginning". They shared that they are teaming up with R Take Studios for the film. "#D55 - a grand new beginning @wunderbarfilms is happy to associate with @RTakeStudios for this massive project!"

Actor Dhanush is all set to be part of his next project, tentatively titled D55. The film's makers took to X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday to make the announcement. They also shared a picture of Dhanush with the team. The film will be directed by Amaran filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy.

Fans can't keep calm after the news Reacting to the post, a fan asked, "Congratulations. Is the heroine Mrunal?" A person wrote, "High expectations riding on this one!" A comment read, "This combo itself is giving goosebumps. #d55 is shaping up to be something special. wait for the updates."

"This is going to be fire," another fan said. A social media user wrote, "What about the lead female actor? Keeping under wraps, or we know already, wink wink."

About Dhanush's recent film, his other project Dhanush was last seen in the Hindi film Tere Ishk Mein, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film tells the story of Shankar, a man whose life changes after a painful breakup. The movie is now streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, Dhanush will also be seen in the action-thriller Kara, directed by Por Thozhil fame Vignesh Raja. The film follows a man caught between right and wrong as he tries to protect his family while facing the consequences of his past actions.