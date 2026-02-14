DC teaser reactions: Fans express fatigue over too much violence in Lokesh Kanagaraj-starrer, cheer for Anirudh's score

The teaser introduces the three main protagonists, Sanjana AK as Parvathy, Lokesh Kanagaraj as Devadas and Wamiqa Gabbi as Chandra. It is an adaptation of the classic love story of Devdas, and in DC, the saga is set in the violent world of gang wars and bloodshed. One scene in the teaser sees Lokesh killing another man with a blade, and there are also more shootings that take place.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj , who has made films such as Leo, Coolie and Vikram, is all set to make his acting debut with DC. It is directed by Arun Matheswaran. The producers of the film, Sun Pictures, released a teaser for DC on Saturday, on Valentine's Day. The film's blood-soaked tale of revenge has left many viewers in shock.

Reacting to the teaser, a user commented, "You can’t just use gory violence every time to escape the fact that your stories lack emotions. This is disgusting. Unless producers stop funding movies like this, Tamil cinema is not gonna improve." Another said, “Was enjoying the trailer until that gratuitous gory scene at the end. Big turn-off.” A comment read, “Why so much violence again? I am so tired of the same bloodshed and killings in every film.”

Fans praised Anirudh's score Many praised Anirudh's background score, saying it was the only aspect of the teaser that stood out. “Anirudh cooked again with the score,” said one. A comment read, “Can't wait. Mind-blowing BGM by Ani.” A second fan commented, “Finally something different for Anirudh to try and he nailed it.”

About DC Arun has directed DC with additional screenplay by Arun Ranjan and dialogues by Arun and Franklin Jacob. This film marks the acting debut of Lokesh, who last appeared in Shruti Haasan’s music video, Inimel.

Lokesh, who made cameos in Master and Singapore Saloon, last directed Coolie with Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti last year. His next directorial venture is a high-octane action film with Allu Arjun, tentatively titled #AA23. The film is scheduled to commence shooting later this year. Wamiqa was last seen in Bhool Chuk Maaf and has numerous films lined up, including G2, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, Bhoot Bangla, Genie and more.